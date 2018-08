Here's the thing with Brett Domino and his humorous video about what it takes to write a catchy pop song: He is not wrong. Not at all. He's pretending to joke, but then he puts all of his funny ingredients together to make a sincerely catchy radio tune. Scary stuff.

Domino, a noted Youtube keytarist and stylophone master, opened my eyes with this one. Tell me you don't get that tune stuck in your head after just one listen. Damn.

(via ViralViralVideos