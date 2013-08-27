Learn your porno geography with this filthy, filthy U.S. map

#Pornhub
08.27.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Today in meaningless infographics, some website called PornHub (which, naturally, I have never visited or even heard of) released several helpful diagrams detailing our nation’s dirtiest porn habits, my favorite of which is a map of the U.S. that has each state labeled by its top PornHub search keyword and color-coded by “average visit duration” to the site (the range of which tellingly varies between 10 and 12 minutes). After studying it obsessively, here are the top five things I learned.

1) Nevada is obsessed – obsessed – with Czech-born adult film star Anita Queen for some reason.

2) If you don’t want no minute man, your best best is Mississippi.

3) The Midwest is way into creampies, which sounds delicious but actually isn’t, if you know what a creampie is. Which I don’t, of course.

4) Kentuckians are living in an anime porn-fantasy.

5) Utah is totally full of shit.

(PornHub via Gizmodo)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pornhub
TAGSPORNporn keywordsPORNHUB

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP