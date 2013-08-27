Learn your porno geography with this filthy, filthy U.S. map

Today in meaningless infographics, some website called PornHub (which, naturally, I have never visited or even heard of) released several helpful diagrams detailing our nation’s dirtiest porn habits, my favorite of which is a map of the U.S. that has each state labeled by its top PornHub search keyword and color-coded by “average visit duration” to the site (the range of which tellingly varies between 10 and 12 minutes). After studying it obsessively, here are the top five things I learned.

1) Nevada is obsessed – obsessed – with Czech-born adult film star Anita Queen for some reason.

2) If you don’t want no minute man, your best best is Mississippi.

3) The Midwest is way into creampies, which sounds delicious but actually isn’t, if you know what a creampie is. Which I don’t, of course.

4) Kentuckians are living in an anime porn-fantasy.

5) Utah is totally full of shit.

(PornHub via Gizmodo)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

