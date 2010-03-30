LeBron James gets a coach for ‘Basketball Camp’

Like Michael Jordan before him, King James big screen dreams are finally oming into focus. The reigning NBA MVP is already attached to the Universal and Imagine comedy “Fantasy Basketball Camp,” but now a director should finally get the project in motion.

While James will be a major component of the picture, the storyline actually centers on five guys who head to Las Vegas and pay to attend the “LeBron James Fantasy Basketball Camp.” Of course, the next thing James knows, he’s in the middle of all their non-basketball related problems. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedy will be directed by Malcom D. Lee who is best known for the underrated “Undercover Brother,” but also has “Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins,” “Roll Bounce” and “Soul Men” to his credit.

It’s unclear whether “Basketball Camp” will be able to shoot during James’ next NBA hiatus. Any trip by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals will keep him preoccupied through the middle of June and he’s also expected to participate in the 2010 World Championships with Team USA from Aug. 28-Sept. 12 in Turkey. Team USA will also have training and exhibitions throughout July and August. That doesn’t leave a lot of free time in his schedule.

James’ previous acting experience includes hosting “Saturday Night Live” and appearing on “The Simpsons” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”