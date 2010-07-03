LeBron James wooed with ‘Sopranos’ reunion, ‘Family Guy,’ Betty White

Many people assumed that LeBron James would be wooed with promises of money and titles, but who knew that the fastest way to the NBA MVP’s heart was through his television?

According to ESPN , the New York Knicks’ Thursday pitch to free agent James featured a video reunion of “Sopranos” stars James Gandolfini and Edie Falco, reprising their Emmy-winning roles for the first time since Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” and the fateful cut-to-black in the series finale.

In the video, Tony and Carmela have been in witness protection this whole time, only to pop their head out for the visit of their old buddy LeBron James. From there, it sounds like it was pretty stupid — we wonder if David Chase was actually involved — but in the end the Sopranos decided to recommend the perfect place for James to stay… Madison Square Garden.

Hilarious, right? Fortunately, the Knicks also wooed James with many many dollar signs.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers wooed their incumbent superstar with an animated film based around James’ favorite TV show, “Family Guy.” They also offered money and the possibility of James bringing a title to his championship-starved hometown.

Unaffiliated with the Cavaliers and barely affiliated with Cleveland, TV Land’s comedy “Hot in Cleveland” made a taped plea to James, featuring stars Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick, plus Betty White.

The script (it’s not funny, but it does use sex with Betty White as a bargaining chip):

VALERIE

Hi, LeBron. Now that we”re Clevelanders, we wanted to join in the effort to get you to stay.

WENDIE

I”ve heard of him. He”s an athlete, right?

BETTY

He plays for The Cavaliers.

JANE

Isn”t a Cavalier like a French cowboy?

WENDIE

That makes sense because LeBron is a French name. I bet it”s hockey.

JANE

It”s also a very elegant name. Maybe he”s a figure skater.

VALERIE

Look at us, it”s like a sports bar in here.

BETTY

What”s wrong with you girls? He”s the best basketball player on the planet.

VALERIE

LeBron, please stay.

BETTY

I”ll make it worth your while…