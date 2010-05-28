Lee DeWyze and Crystal Bowersox ink label deals post-‘Idol’

Hitfix has confirmed that “American Idol” winner Lee DeWyze and runner up Crystal Bowersox have already secured record deals.

DeWyze has signed with 19/RCA, while Bowersox signed with 19/Jive. 19 is the company started by “American Idol” founder Simon Fuller, 19 has right of first refusal to sign the 10 finalists to a label, while the RCA label group (now part of Sony) has the first rights to the acts through its affiliation with 19. While these deals were announced much faster than usual, the question is never which label the winner will sign with, just which imprint within that label group.

In fact, all of the winners have gone through 19 and RCA-owned labels: Kelly Clarkson (RCA), Ruben Studdard (J Records), Fantasia (RCA), Carrie Underwood (Arista Nashville), Taylor Hicks (Arista), Jordin Sparks (Jive), David Cook (RCA) and Kris Allen (Jive).

DeWyze and Bowersox already have singles in the marketplace: As of Friday morning, DeWyze”s cover of U2″s “Beautiful Day” is at No. 3 on iTunes” songs chart, while Bowersox”s version of Patty Griffin”s Up to the Mountain” is at No. 7. No official word on when their albums will be released, but we should look toward the fourth quarter, when many previous winners have put out their first post-“Idol” effort, according to Billboard, which first broke the news of the record deals.