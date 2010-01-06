‘Legend of the Seeker’ finds an Oscar-nominated guest

Keisha Castle-Hughes has signed on to guest star in an episode of the syndicated hit “Legend of the Seeker.”

Castle-Hughes will be filming her appearance this week, shooting in her native New Zealand. The 19-year-old actress will play a young woman claiming to be the living embodiment of a God. She apparently has plenty of power to go with that confidence, so it’s up to Richard (Craig Horner), Kahlan (Bridget Regan) and Zedd (Bruce Spence) to find out the truth about her identity.

In 2004, Castle-Hughes became the younger performer to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her work in the feature “Whale Rider” (losing to Charlize Theron for “Monster”). She later played Mary in “The Nativity Story.” If you’ve been missing her since then, she appeared in something called “Hey Hey It’s Esther Blueburger” and in the New Zealand telefilm “Piece of My Heart.”

Currently in its second season, “Legend of the Seeker” airs Saturdays and Sundays in national syndication. en Biller, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Ned Nalle and Josh Donen serve as executive producers on the ABC Studios series.