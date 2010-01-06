‘Legend of the Seeker’ finds an Oscar-nominated guest

01.06.10 9 years ago
Keisha Castle-Hughes has signed on to guest star in an episode of the syndicated hit “Legend of the Seeker.”
Castle-Hughes will be filming her appearance this week, shooting in her native New Zealand. The 19-year-old actress will play a young woman claiming to be the living embodiment of a God. She apparently has plenty of power to go with that confidence, so it’s up to Richard (Craig Horner), Kahlan (Bridget Regan) and Zedd (Bruce Spence) to find out the truth about her identity.
In 2004, Castle-Hughes became the younger performer to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her work in the feature “Whale Rider” (losing to Charlize Theron for “Monster”). She later played Mary in “The Nativity Story.” If you’ve been missing her since then, she appeared in something called “Hey Hey It’s Esther Blueburger” and in the New Zealand telefilm “Piece of My Heart.”
Currently in its second season, “Legend of the Seeker” airs Saturdays and Sundays in national syndication. en Biller, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Ned Nalle and Josh Donen serve as executive producers on the ABC Studios series.

Around The Web

TAGSKeisha CastleHughesLegend of the Seeker

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP