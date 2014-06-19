Legendary lyricist Gerry Goffin, Carole King’s songwriting partner, dead at 75

Gerry Goffin, who co-wrote such pop classics as “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “The Loco-Motion,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on The Roof,” “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” and many more with ex-wife Carole King, died today at 75.

“Gerry Goffin was my first love. He had a profound impact on my life and the rest of the world,” King said in a statement. “Gerry was a good man and a dynamic force, whose words and creative influence will resonate for generations to come. His legacy to me is our two daughters, four grandchildren, and our songs that have His name will forever be remembered as one of the greatest songwriters of all time and his songs, which are among the best ever written, will live on forever, touching generations of the future just as much as they have touched the generations of the past.touched millions and millions of people, as well as a lifelong friendship…His words expressed what so many people were feeling but didn”t know how to say.”

In addition, on her Twitter page, King posted “There are no words” along with a picture of Goffin in his early twenties.

Goffin put words to King”s soaring melodies. Together they crafted more than 50 top 40 hits, many of them with poignant, yearning lyrics. He continued writing after their divorce in 1968, including co-writing Whitney Houston”s “Savin” All My Love For You” and “The Theme to Mahogany,” performed by Diana Ross.

King and Goffin”s relationship is the subject of current Broadway musical, “Beautiful.” The pair were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987.

On Twitter, a number of other legendary songwriters commented on Goffin”s passing, including the great songwriting team of Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, who also were Brill Building writers. “Now that Gerry Goffin is gone a part of us is gone 2 but we still have his lyrics and our great memories. We will miss him.”

Goffin is survived by his wife, Michelle, and five children.