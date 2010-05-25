Legendary Pictures wants to play ‘Mass Effect’ on the bigscreen

Avi and Ari Arad will join forces with Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni of Legendary Pictures to bring the popular “Mass Effect” series of videogames to life as a bigscreen franchise, according to an exclusive report from Borys Kit at the Heat Vision blog.
So far, the video game movie has proven to be nearly impossible to crack for some reason. It seems like any number of games have provided rich and interesting source material so far, but none of the films adapted from these games have worked.
Is it inherently impossible to adapt a game into a successful film? And I don’t mean monetarily… I mean creatively. I don’t think anything is impossible creatively, but it’s amazing how much it’s vexed producers, writers, and directors so far.
Right now, Avi and Ari Arad are betting big on the video-game-to-movie model, and they’re attaching themselves to a number of different properties like “Uncharted” and this one, big marquee titles in the video game world. Legendary is building their brand by betting big and betting geek, and they’re a major part of what looks like this summer’s film to beat, “Inception.” I have a PS3, not an XBOX 360, so I haven’t played the “Mass Effect” games. I’ve seen friends lose weeks to them, though, and they’ve preached the gospel of “Mass Effect” to me afterwards. Here’s the description of the game from the official website for the first one:
The galaxy is trapped in an endless cycle of extinction. Every 50,000 years, an ancient machine race invades the galaxy. With ruthless efficiency, the machines wipe out all advanced organic civilization. They leave behind only the scattered ruins of technology, destroying all evidence of their own existence.
Few believe this ancient legend. You, however, know it to be true. The fight to stop this extinction event has become the most important mission in the galaxy.
It is your mission. As Commander Shepard of the SS Normandy, you will take your elite recon squad across a galaxy in turmoil, in a desperate race to stop the return of an enemy without mercy. To stop this enemy, you must act without remorse, without hesitation, and outside the limits of the law. Your only imperative is to preserve the safety of civilized life in the galaxy – at any cost. You must become the tip of the spear of humanity, for you alone know the full extent of what is at stake if you should fail.
It’s part role-playing game, part action game, and it’s a huge world they’re creating. As a result, there are a number of stories the film could adapt. Mark Protosevich is the one who’s been picked, and that’s a solid move. He’s good at breaking these movies, at setting up the big canvass, and even if other writers end up involved later, he’s going to be the one they’re betting on to figure out how to create a compelling movie experience.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
Write a comment…
I think the biggest mistake people make when adapting video games is that they try to adapt the storyline. When – despite what nerds will tell you – it’s only secondary to what makes those games appealing.
It’s the emotional beats – mostly derived from gameplay – that attracts people to those games and makes them invest into the games’ storylines in the first place. And as long as the movies do nothing to transpose the experience of playing the game into something that fits into the narrative format of a film, video game adaptations are fighting an up-hill battle creatively. Every time.
Generally speaking, you’re right. Not in this case though. Mass Effect is a role-playing game; the story and characters are the whole point. It’s a genre that basically takes the experience of watching a movie (or, in the antique versions from the 8- and 16-bit eras, reading a novel) and adds some degree of interactivity (how much varies from game to game).
These are really fun games (some of the best gaming in recent years without question) but narratively they are from the sci fi handbook of cliches (and let’s be honest, needlessly convoluted as you move through vis a via the main threat) so it’s amusing to see a vocal part of the gaming community herald ME as a new sci fi storytelling benchmark.
It’s easily excused though because the gameplay is engrossing, mostly due to how you become attached to the characters over hours and hours and hours of play – that is the game’s strength. I feel if they boil down on the core storyline in the game (Shepard vs. Geth or Reapers or whatever) to the exclusion of making sure the other characterizations remain intact and fully realized they will end up with a very weak and easily dismissed movie – especially by nonpartisans who will look at it like another SyFy channel movie or something.
It’s strange but it’s easier for me to see this is a high quality television show than a feature – probably because there are so many good characters in the games that deserve and need time in the spotlight to make it successful – more than the character you play (the main character) to be honest.
I’m sure it can be done right but it’s going to take some care and thoughtfulness. If they are just going to attempt to cash in on the game’s successful name by throwing its setting up on the screen (add noise and shake well) it will be another game lost in translation.
The other Legendary game-to-movie adaptation in development is the one that will change the landscape (or at least the perspective) on this stuff though imo – as long as they don’t Clash of the Titans it.
Mass Effect has a great intricate story.
(Spoilers ahead)
You start the game thinking the threat is a race of rogue AI machines called the Geth.
Then you realize they’re just pawns controlled by a corrupt Spectre named Saren.
Then you realize the real threat is a race of machines that harvest all the technology in the universe every 50,000 years.
They can divide the movie into a few parts-
First part- we get to know Shepard, the Geth threat and Saren.
Second part- Shepard adds a few allies (characters from the game) to his team, and chases Saren.
Third part – Shepard learns about the Reapers and faces them.
In between they can explain a bit about the cultures of the Turians, Quarians, Asari, and Krogans characters.
All that said, I still think Hollywood will fuck this up.
Dude… you need to edit this article right away. That summary you posted? That’s not stuff you learn in the first five minutes. You just gave away the climax of the first game. When I saw the headline I was gonna link this in the forums I read, but now I’ll have to find another article that wouldn’t make an asshole of me when sharing it with people who may not have already played the first game.
@The Gas: I disagree. It’s especially true of RPGs. I think it’s a wide-spread fallacy to attribute the quality of those games to their story.
That’s like attributing the strength of Sergio Leone’s movies to the music or the cinematography. They are important, no doubt. But they all serve a narrative purpose.
I would argue this is not the case with video games. The story serves to get you to invest into the game interaction, it serves to expand the experience of playing the game, beyond mere button-pushing and hand-eye coordination. But the story that is being told is secondary to the experience of playing the game.
That’s ultimately why – even though the plots and stories of most games are trite and silly compared to stories of other media – gamers don’t really mind. Stories serve a different purpose in games, than they do in a narrative medium. Which is why video game adaptations are far trickier than they first appear.
At least it wasn’t Uwe Boll…
It’s not often you’re playing a game and think, “Great – a cut scene”. Movies made from games are often just the cutscenes. So good cutscenes (Uncharted maybe, or GTA series) might make for an OK movie. Not great movies cos they are already pillaging film cliches.
Not having a 360 is no excuse, Drew! It’s available on the PC as well. For cheap, too!! :D
Get on Amazon at once and immerse yourself in these fantastic games.
If Hollywood can’t make a good Mass Effect movie, then they need to just give up on the idea of the video game movie.