This summer, the third and final season of Noah Hawley’s unique foray into the world of the X-Men, Legion, premieres on FX. David Haller went full bad guy at the end of the second season. Now that he’s well on his way to the Marvel Comics world’s version of Walter White, however, what other stories are there for Hawley and company to tell? Well, how about the story of Haller’s father, Professor Charles Xavier? We already know that British actor Harry Lloyd is playing Professor X in Legion. Now we’ve got our first look at him.

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss series of shots, but at the 47-second mark, the trailer features two shots of Lloyd’s Xavier experimenting with what looks like an early form of Cerebro. Seeing how this is Legion, of course, the experiment doesn’t seem to be going too well.

FX

It should be noted that, while this version of the professor seems a bit young, that’s not a mistake. As the season three tagline declares, “There’s no time like the present. Or the past. Or the future.” As for the trailer itself, David at one point discusses his need for a “time traveler” for something that’s “about saving lives, starting with mine.” Or, as the once-villainous Amahl Farouk wonders, “How do you surprise someone who can go back in time and warn himself?” So, yeah, Legion‘s about to get even weirder.

Legion season three premieres June 24th on FX.