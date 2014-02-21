‘Lego Movie’ sequel assembles 2017 release date, one month before ‘Despicable Me 3’

While we already knew that a “Lego Movie” sequel was in the works, according to Deadline we now know when we can expect to see it in theaters, and it isn’t going to be until 2017. Yes, 2017 — May 26, 2017 be specific. For those looking at their calendars, May 26, 2017 is indeed the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.

Despite it being more than three years away, a number of movies have already scoped out dates for that summer. The family-oriented fare for that late spring-early summer already “Despicable Me 3,” which is going to hit theaters on June 30th of 2017.

The first “Lego Movie,” opened on February 7th of this year and has already taken in more than 151 million dollars at the domestic box office, a number which will certainly go higher. Jared Stern and Michelle Morgan are currently working on the script for the sequel, but there is no word as of yet if Phil Lord and Chris Miller will be returning as directors.

It is still, obviously, a number of years away, but you can be sure that we will continue to bring you news of the movie as it comes in.