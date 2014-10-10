‘Lego Movie’s’ Batman to star in spin-off film in 2017

Move over, Ben Affleck.

“The Lego Movie's” hilariously mopey and gravelly-voiced Batman — voiced by Will Arnett — is getting his own spin-off film, and it may be in theaters before the official “Lego Movie” sequel.

Warner Bros.' original plan was to get “Lego Movie 2” in theaters in 2017, following the initial spin-off “Ninjago,” which is still scheduled for September 23, 2016.

However, the official sequel is reportedly being pushed back to an unfixed date, in order to fast-track a “Lego Batman” spin-off, which is now aiming for a relatively quick 2017 release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move puts “Lego Batman” in theaters just one year after Warners' own 2016 live-action film “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which will star Affleck as the Caped Crusader and “Man of Steel's” Henry Cavill as Superman. it's the second film in an “Avengers”-style crossover universe; “Justice League” — expected in 2018 — will also star the two heroes, along with Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman and others.

The “Lego Batman” film will be directed by Chris McKay, who served as the animation supervisor on “Lego Movie” and was slated to helm “Lego Movie 2.” Seth Grahame-Smith (“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” “Dark Shadows”) is writing the script.

Although no other characters or voices have been revealed, Arnett will indeed return as the voice of Batman, after stealing every “Lego Movie” scene he was in.

With other dates already staked out for “Lego” frachise films, will a Lego “Justice League” follow?

Are you excited about a “Lego Batman” movie? Which villains would you like to see?