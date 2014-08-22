Lena Dunham has a bicycle mishap in ‘Girls’ season 4 teaser

“We're back in production.”

That phrase, coupled with some footage of Lena Dunham awkwardly falling off a bike bring season 4 of HBO “Girls” a little bit closer to reality.

Dunham posted a 15-second version of a teaser on her Instagram:



And here's a much longer version, for those of you who have no plans for the next 31 seconds:

What hilarious and hard-to-watch self-absored shenanigans will Hannah (Dunham), Marnie (Allison Williams), Jessa (Jemima Kirke), Shoshannah (Zosia Mamet) and Adam Driver (hey, he's not a girl!) get up to this time around?

“Girls” returns in 2015.