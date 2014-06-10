Hollywood movies like “The Exorcist,” “The Last Exorcism” and “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” (are you sensing a pattern here?) have performed an important public service by instructing us all on the telltale signs of demonic possession, and with her bizarre behavior on Monday's “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (embedded below), I'd say Lena Dunham is an excellent candidate for a face full of holy water. Below, then, are 10 GIFs/pieces of evidence from her “performance art”-y rendition of Sia's new single “Chandelier” on the late-night talker, during which Sia used her diabolical hell-powers to control Lena's every move by lying face-down on a bunk bed.
Lena Dunham Suffers Demonic Freakout On ‘Seth Meyers’: 10 Essential GIFs
Chris Eggertsen 06.10.14 4 years ago
