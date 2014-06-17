If there's anyone who knows how to drink wine out of a goblet while spitting venom it's Lena Headey as the scheming, incestuous Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” and Jimmy Kimmel gave the actress the opportunity to do what she does best on last night's episode of the late-night talker in a scripted “GoT”-style segment that saw the two trading such withering barbs as “Is it a challenge to play Cersei, or do you just naturally suck the life out of every room you enter?” and “You have such a way with words. I wonder if you'll be as clever with your tongue ripped from your throat.” Jimmy's putdowns are good, but Lena wins it with her steely-jawed conviction.
Lena Headey And Jimmy Kimmel Trade Barbs Over Goblets ‘Game of Thrones’ Style
Chris Eggertsen 06.17.14 4 years ago
