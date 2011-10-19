Leonard Cohen plans first new release in 8 years for 2012

Leonard Cohen will release his first new album in eight years next year. The acclaimed singer/songwriter delivered the good news today in Spain, where he was collecting a prize for authors who do not write in Spanish.

The set, titled “Old Ideas,” contained 10 new songs, or, at least, previously unpublished tunes. “I”ve played it for a few people and they seem to like it,” he told Reuters.

The 77-year old, best known for “Hallelujah,” would not commit to a tour behind the project, answering only, “God willing,” when asked if he hoped to take to the road. “I never quite know whether there”s going to be a tour or not.”

If it”s old Cohen material you want, there”s plenty of it and it”s all been collected in one place. As we previously reported, on Oct. 10, Sony”s Legacy Recordings released a 17-CD set of Cohen”s collected works. The collection comes with a 36-page booklet and new liner notes.