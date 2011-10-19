Leonard Cohen plans first new release in 8 years for 2012

10.19.11 7 years ago

Leonard Cohen will release his first new album in eight years next year. The acclaimed singer/songwriter delivered the good news today in Spain, where he was collecting a prize for authors who do not write in Spanish.

The set, titled “Old Ideas,” contained 10 new songs, or, at least, previously unpublished tunes. “I”ve played it for a few people and they seem to like it,” he told Reuters.

The 77-year old, best known for “Hallelujah,”  would not commit to a tour behind the project, answering only, “God willing,” when asked if he hoped to take to the road. “I never quite know whether there”s going to be a tour or not.”

If it”s old Cohen material you want, there”s plenty of it and it”s all been collected in one place. As we previously reported, on Oct. 10, Sony”s Legacy Recordings released a 17-CD set of Cohen”s collected works. The collection comes with a 36-page booklet and new liner notes.

 

Around The Web

TAGSLEONARD COHENOld IdeasSPAIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP