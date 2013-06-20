Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt also won’t eat their cereal

Way, way back in May of 2013, a young internet genius named Ryan McHenry created an explosively-popular series of Vine memes entitled “Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal,” and none of us were ever the same.

Now, several young internet non-geniuses are shamelessly piggybacking on that success with a number of thematic follow-ups including “Leonardo DiCaprio won’t eat his cereal,” “Brad Pitt won’t eat his cereal,” “Justin Bieber won’t eat his cereal,” “Will Smith won’t eat his cereal,” “Nicolas Cage won’t eat his cereal either,” “Ryan Gosling won’t eat his carrots,” “Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal HOT SAUCE Twitter CHALLENGE!” and, my personal favorite, “Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart won’t eat their cottage cheese.” Isn’t America the greatest?

