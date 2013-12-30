Leonardo DiCaprio says ‘Wolf’ critics ‘missed the boat entirely’

Martin Scorsese’s latest film, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” hit theaters over the holiday and was met with very interesting reactions. In some corners, it’s an unqualified masterpiece, willfully overt and satirical in its depiction of greed and excess. In others, it’s an irresponsible culprit that appears to be delighting in the wild ride it depicts.
For the film’s producer and star Leonardo DiCaprio, it is a bit of both, as the sheer entertainment of the piece isn’t meant to be at odds with its social indictment. That, in some ways, is the horror of it. But it certainly isn’t the first Scorsese film to cause a stir upon release and it won’t likely be the last.
DiCaprio recently spoke to HitFix about the high ambition of the project, the gobsmacked reaction it has received and how not just his work in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but his involvement in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” earlier this year and Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” in 2012 have all been an examination of a shared theme: pursuit of a corrupted American dream.
HitFix: I don’t know if you recall but we spoke after the Golden Globes last year when you were in the middle of filming “The Wolf of Wall Street” and you told me you thought it was going to be your best work. Does it feel that way now that the whole thing has finally come to fruition?
Leonardo DiCaprio: I think that at least the attempt going into it was to try to do something really outside of the box and I think Marty had the same approach. Every time we wanted to make a choice to go into a sort of traditional story structure or make choices for the characters that were things that we’ve seen in films before, we tried to do something a little different. In that regard I feel very proud of this performance. I think we took a lot of chances, and no matter what people think of the movie, we swung for the fences on this one. That’s what I’m really excited about and happy that we just had the opportunity to do, to tell you the truth, because I’ve been in this business for a long period of time and certainly when you’re doing an epic of this scale, you don’t get an opportunity to do that very often. That was in large part due to the people that were financing this, who said, “We want to take this chance. We think there’s a marketplace for something like this.” I keep referencing “Caligula” but you think about “Scarface,” films like that, I don’t know how people are going to react to it right off the bat, but I think as the years roll by people will appreciate what we were trying to do here.
Well that’s what’s interesting because, like a great many of Scorsese’s movies, this one is being met with a touch of controversy right off the bat for its depiction of excess. There are those who see it as more of an irresponsible glorification than a satirical takedown. What’s your response to that?
I think anyone who thinks that missed the boat entirely. I grew up in a generation of watching Marty’s movies and when you come from a standpoint of being someone who is so influenced by him and De Niro’s work, to hear specific reactions they had to films that, now, as the years roll by – we’re all desensitized to those things, you know what I’m saying? To hear that there were any type of reactions that weren’t – I’m not saying people should particularly praise this film for that reason, but I think it takes a while to permeate into the culture a little bit. When I see his movies now, it’s a shock to me that there was ever any kind of – I mean I listened to stories of “The Last Temptation of Christ.” I listened to stories of “Goodfellas” and “Taxi Driver” and even “Mean Streets,” but to me they’re a classic part of American cinema history that have influenced so many other filmmakers and so many other genres. It’s insane.
It’s exciting to be a part of a film, in a way, that is kind of bold and is taking a chance like that, and I think that anyone that thinks this is a celebration of Wall Street and this sort of hedonism – yes, the unique thing about Marty is that he doesn’t judge his characters. And that was something that you don’t quite understand while you’re making the movie, but he allows the freedom of this almost hypnotic, drug-infused, wild ride that these characters go on. And he allows you, as an audience – guilty or not – to enjoy in that ride without judging who these people are. Because ultimately, he keeps saying this: “Who am I to judge anybody?” I mean ultimately I think if anyone watches this movie, at the end of “Wolf of Wall Street,” they’re going to see that we’re not at all condoning this behavior. In fact we’re saying that this is something that is in our very culture and it needs to be looked at and it needs to be talked about. Because, to me, this attitude of what these characters represent in this film are ultimately everything that’s wrong with the world we live in.
It’s “warts and all.” It’s, “Here it is. Can you believe it? Can you handle it?”
It’s true, and, look, I’m going to be 40 years old, but I see the new generations – of course there are a lot of very conscious minds out there that want to do good for the world, but there’s this incessant need for consumerism and wanting more and wanting to give into every indulgence that is more rampant than ever. That shift doesn’t seem to be happening in the evolution of our species. It just seems to be getting larger and larger. So yeah, to me, look, this movie is incredibly entertaining. But what we’re talking about is, to me, a very serious subject. That’s the best way I can put it.
I spoke with Thelma Schoonmaker recently about the improvisation of the movie and how that is what ended up blowing the film up like a balloon, and then they shaved it down from there. But it was crucial to getting what you were going for. So what did that improvisation open up for you as an actor.
This is our fifth collaboration together and everything coming into the process of “Gangs of New York” was a different experience for me. I really wanted to just support Marty in making this epic about the history of New York that he had wanted to do for so long. And then through the years, we did a lot of work that I’m very proud of, but they were very beholden to a very specific plot structure – not specific plot structure but we had certain endings and certain things needed to happen from a story perspective that would culminate in that specific ending. This, we knew we weren’t taking on Shakespeare. We knew we weren’t taking on precious material. This was a character study. We were trying to capture something in the characterization of these people. So very early on, every time the screenplay or the rehearsals got to a point of taking a traditional approach, he would challenge all the actors to free things up.
It was a lot like what I remember the process was like from watching the documentaries on “The King of Comedy.” That’s really one of my favorite films that Marty’s ever done and one of the most under-appreciated films that he’s ever done. I watched a lot of the improv stuff with Jerry Lewis and De Niro. They had a pre-production sort of improv process. So then [on “Wolf”], the scenes would be sort of rewritten, all with the basic structure of what Terry wrote, but then we’d go on set and everything would just fan off into a million different directions. I think it was probably hard for them to contain all of that. I mean, sometimes we’d do certain sequences that would go for a day that we were only supposed to be there for a couple hours on, but that’s what Marty is always trying to capture and I realized that more so than ever on this film. He really is trying to find that one moment in the interaction of the characters or those few little bits of dialogue and the way the characters interact that ultimately define what the entire movie’s about. And that’s where he and Thelma are so unbelievable. They’ll sit and wade through all that improv. Thelma said she had a great time with it but it’s about finding those little gems through an entire day of actors sort of going haywire. For me, this guy, Jordan Belfort, really took on a life of its own within me as an actor. Those features that I got to do, they really were something that I never predicted they would be through this six years of thinking about them.
With all of that in mind, the quaaludes sequence is obviously going to be the scene everyone talks about with this film for years to come.
That was really through the pre-production process, too. We got together and said, “How do we up the ante of adding tension to this stuff?” Because there were three different sequences that I kind of suggested, “Let’s make this like a film within a film,” almost like that great sequence within “Goodfellas” when he’s stirring the marinara and the helicopters and the cocaine and the hat. I wanted it to be something like that. That was Marty’s favorite sequence in the movie, too. And then the Popeye thing came into play, which I thought was just the cherry on the cake.
And getting back to the sort of controversy bubbling around the film, it seems worth it to sit back in awe at a guy in his 70s who is still able to rile people up like this.
To be honest, just as an audience member, to see somebody that is this current and this vital and can get a whole new generation of people excited to go see something that is taking a lot of chances, to me, is a gift in its own right. The response that I’ve been getting from a lot of peers really makes me feel proud that he got to do a movie like this still, and that he’s still that relevant. Maybe there aren’t any directors that are still this relevant at this day and age. It’s incredible to be able to go to a movie theater and be able to see a Martin Scorsese film that is still radical like this. The guy is still swinging for the fences, which is fantastic.
I wanted to touch on Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” a bit, too, which is a film I liked quite a bit with a passion I appreciated. But it’s interesting that you’re depicting these two characters of excess – and Calvin Candie from last year’s “Django Unchained” fits, too. But these two characters this year have fascinating parallels.
Totally different motivations for the characters, but, nonetheless, you know, both characters that are from the east coast accumulating wealth in the underworld. Motivated for different reasons. Obviously we know what Gatsby was doing it for and I think Jordan was doing an entirely self-serving endeavor. And that’s what we wanted to focus on for this was having absolutely nothing that the audience could feel we were trying to create some false sense of empathy or sympathy for the character. We wanted it to be an embodiment of corporate greed in a lot of ways. The book was written by Jordan to be a cautionary tale, and it is. He looks back at this time period as a huge learning process for him and he’s been making a lot of changes in his life since.
For me, the truth is that I’ve obviously been fascinated by this subject matter. In a lot of ways I look at America and the world we live in and the world economy and it’s just surreal. Coming from where I grew up to being an observer of the massive amount of wealth that’s out there and this incessant need that people have to accumulate more and what people deem as important to them is fascinating subject matter for me. It really is. And I suppose that’s why all three of these movies have been, in a way, some sort of an indictment of that, no matter how people perceive it. Because I feel like we’re endlessly expanding. We’re endlessly accumulating more and more and there are more and more billionaires popping up every day, and you often wonder, “Okay, what is their contribution to the world?” When are we going to take that crossroads where they actually have a concern for anyone except themselves? All three of those movies, I didn’t even realize, were about Americans trying to pursue that same corrupted dream.
“The Wolf of Wall Street” is now playing in theaters.
Dicaprio is a beast. I feel so enlightened after reading this interview! Must read for everyone curious about the movie!
Interesting piece, though the daily posts on *Wolf of Wall Street* or Scorsese on this site is way overkill at this point.
It IS the most talked-about film in release at the moment. I guess I could fill this space with dubious “Hobbit” stuff if you want.
I mean, do you expect them to turn down exclusive interviews with Thelma Schoonmaker or Leo DiCaprio? Whenever we’re lucky enough to have a new Scorsese film, especially an epic and controversial one, I don’t mind multiple posts in the slightest.
Why would the Hobbit stuff be dubious?
(the new Hobbit film is awesome)
Not much to peel back.
I’m glad he said it. Some of the reactions to the film have been pretty disheartening. How anyone thinks it’s a total glorification when (SPOILERS) in one scene he beats his wife, snorts coke then steals their child is beyond me. His downfall was shown in pretty spectacular fashion.
Anyways great interview. Thank you.
Seriously. I was thinking the same thing while watching
Did anyone find themselves thinking of (SPOILER ALERT) Breaking Bad at that point?
“In fact we’re saying that this is something that is in our very culture and it needs to be looked at and it needs to be talked about.”
There you are. They’ve certainly achieved their intention.
Frankly, I disagree that it’s either an enjoyable or entertaining movie, which he suggests.
But this interview clearly kills the argument that it’s a glorification of excess.
However, it’s still an excessive film that was ultimately unnecessary.
But if anything (to paraphrase a critic who described Mulholland Drive) The Wolf of Wall Street ‘gets inside your head and stays there.’ That’s an achievement in itself.
I’m curious why you think it’s an “unnecessary” film.
My reasons aren’t from righteous indignation towards its ambiguous morality or based on derision towards Scorsese and his team, in general.
The problem I have is that by steadily repeating the excess – drugs, sex, profanities – it became self-indulgent and self-defeating. It diluted the substance of the film.
Let’s acknowledge its artistry. Let’s say it adapted the book faithfully (which I haven’t read) and needed the four hours to do so. But let’s isolate those two matters from the bigger questions.
Ultimately, is it necessary to see this character engaged in excess repeatedly to understand the cautionary tale message? Another one is, do we genuinely learn anything about the character throughout the subsequent two hours that we didn’t get, say, within the first hour? I’d say no to both.
I didn’t enjoy the experience of watching it, either.
The best scene in the film that really conveys its message, now that DiCaprio has clarified it, is between McConnaughey and DiCaprio during lunch. McConnaughey tells him that prostitutes, cocaine and alcohol are the only way to handle the job.
Did I need to see 3 hours worth of Jordan for that to be reaffirmed?
what if you didn’t miss the boat and you’re on the boat looking around and thinking to yourself:
1) they didn’t go far enough! sure they showed those guys being reprehensible, what they should have done and what they needed to do is show those guys being UNCOOL. what’s the difference? well everyone knows, these days, you can be reprehensible and cool at the same time.
2) gee i’d feel better if they figured out a way to tell the same story without giving a writing credit to Jordan Belfort himself. let alone the cameo.
anyway, basically, let’s not assume that ALL criticism comes from the perspective of ignorance or “missing the boat”. I’ve read Swift. I’ve seen “Heathers”, so yeah, knowing a little bit about satire and dark comedy and all that stuff, i get it. I just think that our society is no longer demarcated by morality. the demarcation is coolness. and badassery. and I think Scorcese fails to show us that Belfort was NOT cool. He was NOT a badass.
also bring “Last Temptation” into this is a little annoying. Sure Scorcese has a history of making controversial films, but that’s such a superficial observation if you’re not asking why? or who is being offended?
“Last Temptation” offended fundamentalist Christians because it portrayed the humanity of Christ fusing modern ideas of existentialism with Christianity.
without going into a long dissertation on this, it just seems to me that the situations are different.
if these movies are offensive to a certain group of people then it does seem that “Last Temptation” offends the right people and “Wolf of Wall Street” offends the wrong people.
We live in a culture that appears to celebrate and yearn for this excess vis a vis “the American dream” So I sort of think depicting Belfort as “NOT cool” and “NOT a badass” would have been disingenuous. My two cents.
No way, Kris! The real Belfort IS NOT COOL and IS NOT A BADASS. He’s obviously a disturbed and screwed up human being, and truly a pathetic loser, as even a few minutes of watching him on Youtube would reveal. It wouldn’t have been disingenuous, it would have been brutally honest.
We may be talking at cross purposes.
So, Leonardo. You spend 165 minutes or so showing us what a great time Belfort had. And, then, maybe 14 minutes of not-so-great, but, your surprised that many people are missing the boat on the film’s message?
Try doing that with your kids. Show them a great time for close to three hours feeding them cake and candy at a party. Then take them aside and hand them a sprig of broccoli. See if they understand that vegetables are really the message of the afternoon.
One hopes the people seeing “The Wolf of Wall Street” and formulating opinions about its social indictment intentions aren’t…kids.
Kristopher – I think you know that if you did that same cookies,candies and broccoli experiment with most ADULT moviegoers, the results wouldn’t be much different! :)
Okay, point Joe.
You’re equating how a child’s mind works to art aimed at adults. Go watch Transformers, you rube.
JOES, I’d advise against Transformers until your child turns 13. Until then, go watch Hugo instead. I think it’s P.G. ; )
I love that you assume everyone saw Belfort “having a great time” for three hours, when right from the beginning of the film the excess of this man and his unmoral minions wreaked on other’s lives didn’t give me the warm and fuzzies for that dude’s life, no sir, it’s not worth losing your humanity over.
Boris Karloff, I already explained to Kris that I was just making a comparison. But, since you are Mr. Literal and can’t make the intellectural extrapolation: Let’s say it’s a group of ADULT In Contention Readers. They are invited to a party with world-renowned actors. Wined and dined with as many adult beverages and junk food that they desire for 3 hours. Then handed the sprig of broccoli. And, the the ADULT GUESTS are asked if the message of the day was vegetables.
(and, how dare you besmirch the actor’s good name with that silly comment, to boot)
THANK GOD someone said this finally. Leo is so right, these critics need to get over themselves they missed this completely. and yeah, scorcese was glorifying murder in “GoodFellas”, because depiction means endorsement to these idiot critics now
He says Belfort wrote the book as a “cautionary tale” and that the movie was also meant that way? Are you kidding me? Close to three hours of all the drugs, women, money and partying you want, a slap on the wrist from the Feds, back to making money and being played by Leo DiCarpio in a high profile Hollywood movie. Being a legand bigger than you really were. You expect young men to see THAT as something negative? This is going to be the role model of the next generation of business school guys. Bet on that .
“You expect young men to see THAT as something negative?”
Not particularly, and I think that’s part of the indictment.
Yeah, the final shot of the film, I’d argue, addresses exactly that concern. People just like the ones this man ripped off, staring up at him in admiration. Fools.
The real Jordan Belfort was extremely inspired by Gordan Gecko in ‘Wall Street’, so yeah, unfortunately I think you’re absolutely right and Leo’s depiction of Jordan is going to be the new idol for greedy, hedonistic business students.
It amazes me that in 2013 there are people who still don’t seem to understand the concept of the anti-hero and assume every movie is endorsing anything everything their main characters do.
“There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”
— Oscar Wilde
from that perspective (and you know that perspective is, in a reality tv age, even more true than it was 100 years ago), you could show Belfort having necrophiliac relations with his great grandmother and Belfort is still going to call it a win for Belfort!!
A huge part of the criticism is the content they chose to repetitively include, the actions of the character. Not the same as rooting for the character, it’s a lot more specific, but Im sure you already knew that and just wanted a holier than thou moment.
This movie reminds me of Scarface. The rise and fall of a maniac.
I haven’t seen the film, but it is a bit bizarre that Twitter is exploding with angry “TWOWS is glorifying excess!” tweets.
Americans use up more of the world’s resources per person than any other people.
America is excess.
Whether he´s glorified or judged, the problem with Hollywood is that it tends to offer only the Point of View of POWER, (Politicians, Financial elite, the culturally affluent), disengaging itself from the harsh realities of the poor and working class. It offers realism from one side of the coin. I think if Dicaprio really wanted to make a socially conscious film, he´d play a ´morally ambiguous´ downtrodden character who loses his home and struggles to feed his family-providing all the nuances of all life in a downtrodden economy.
Thats a totally different type of movie.
Agree but still, plz watch “the great Gatsby”
In the article, Dicaprio speaks more than once of swinging for fences; the problem (and it gives me no joy to observe it) is that Scorsese and Dicaprio must be nursing bruised and bloodied shins.
Dicaprio feels the film’s critics have missed the boat. If they have, they can scarcely be blamed for it, because the film itself never gets out of harbor. What one watches for nearly three hours is an excessive, empty film filled with excessive, empty characters who indulge repetitiously in the following: swindling, drugs, sex; swindling, drugs, sex; swindling, drugs, sex. Ad nauseam.
By telling the film solely from Belfort’s perspective, we the audience are offered nothing with regard to balances — everything’s tipped Belfort’s way. And because he is such a vile person, we the audience have nothing to do in the way of empathy; rather, what we are offered is disgust and disdain.
There wasn’t a single moment of excitement in the entire film. More than that, what is supposed to shock (one supposes that was the aim) ends up becoming stultifyingly dull. It’s overkill and nothing more; all flash, no substance.
As a viewer and a writer, I admire stories that celebrate their characters’ ambiguities. The problem with this film is that there was nothing ambiguous. What you find yourself enduring for nearly three hours is being stuck in the perspective of a person who ceaselessly pontificates, chews scenery, and embraces hedonism to such a numbing degree that you cannot help but start glancing at your watch and hoping the end credits will soon roll.
Scorsese is arguably one of cinema’s greatest filmmakers, but one has to wonder why, at 71, he would choose to spend time making a film about such a reprehensible person. As for the satire: I get it. I got it fifteen minutes into the film. How could I not, given the rather blatant symbolism of a wild beast roaming a gleaming office — an image with which the film opens? But why go on for two hours and forty-five minutes showing the same thing over and over as if flogging the proverbial dead horse? Who would have thought debauchery could be so mind-crushingly boring?
In the past, when Scorsese investigated the lives of characters who were less than stellar human beings, at least he chose characters who were interesting — characters like Henry Hill, Travis Bickle, Ace Rothstein, Rupert Pupkin, and Max Cady. There was substance to their lives, even if those lives often descended into a maelstrom of crime and sin.
For instance, consider Henry Hill. Not the best samaritan, of course; but at least we saw something of his family, the milieu in which he was raised, and how these elements informed his aspirations.
Now consider Jordan Belfort. He is a degenerate animal at the beginning of the film… and stays one. His deeds are never shown from the other side, as those he and his minions victimized are never given at least some scant form of respect by investigating their stories. Which leaves us with a hollow, blaring, excessive, misogynistic film. Belfort, beginning at the primordial bottom, has nowhere to fall.
And what of that fall; that final moment when he receives his comeuppance? I watched the film waiting for the moment to occur; if anything, it would have been a nice change from the same Mobius-strip, flash-over-substance hours of that unceasing swindling, drugging, and fornicating. But when the moment comes, it all feels anti-climactic. One only thinks: Finally. And glances again at his watch to see how much longer until those desired end credits roll.
It brings me no joy writing this. I have admired Scorsese’s work for decades. But this is a film that is so empty and insulting that its denouement is depressing. Not depression for the characters (they do nothing to elicit compassion; in fact, they would probably howl and masturbate frenetically at anyone who dared feel pity for them), but depression that such a great director would waste his considerable talents telling a story that is so much fluff.
If you think this movie has nothing to say, then I think we saw different movies.
MMCB105,
Understand, my intention is not to be rude or divisive, but at no point in my comments did I say that I thought the film has nothing to say. Rather, I said that what it has to say offers not much in the way of substance. It is a repetitive film whose elements (or so one would believe) are meant to shock. But with such overkill, it doesn’t shock. Very early in, the film starts to repeat itself, and continues to do so until the end credits. It’s akin to hearing a song on old vinyl; moments into the piece, the player’s needle gets stuck in a groove and keeps playing the same notes over and over.
Such poor storytelling is not indicative of Mr. Scorsese’s work. If I was shocked by anything about the film, it was that. I think it is fair to say that, when one goes to the cinema to see a Martin Scorsese Picture, he is anticipating an experience that will be memorable; a journey filled with interesting characters placed in extraordinary situations; a journey in which conflict will be investigated, and well; a journey that will fascinate you so much that you forget you are sitting in a theater and watching lighted images cast upon a screen.
Such was not my experience with this film. There was no real conflict, as the story begins more or less where it ends: with a detestable human being doing his swindling schtick. Good (or great) storytelling has a variety of things to say about the human condition; bad storytelling stays in one place and spins its wheels out of desperation for traction. Good (or great) storytelling reveals its purpose in the work; bad storytelling has its purpose revealed by actors or filmmakers associated with the film, who then must speak in articles about its purpose.
The latter is something Dicaprio has recently done. He has stated that the film is an indictment. It was nice of him to tell us this, for the film itself fails to do so.
Given the recent repulsive behavior and swindling that took place on Wall Street, and the bail-outs which followed (conducted behind closed doors, after the American people made known that they had no interest in bailing out criminals), the film is hardly illuminating. And the manner in which it is told is hardly enlivening.
One doesn’t need to be shown such depravation for three hours straight to discern that there are some pretty reprehensible people working in the stock market. And a film in which such behavior is shown only from one side portends a story whose intentions are muddy, shallow, and poorly rendered.
Should one expect more from a Martin Scorsese Picture? Absolutely, yes. Human conflict is one of things he does best; but it’s something he failed to do with regard to this film. Perhaps if he’d offered something in the way of what Belfort’s actions did to others (a photograph depicting a blood-spattered bathtub and the hand of a person who has committed suicide doesn’t even begin to approach dramatic balance), then the film would have been good. If anything, we the audience would have understood how “indicting” the film is. It wouldn’t have been hard to do, you know. Some of those repetitive scenes of swindling, drugging, and fornicating could easily have been cut, and in their place there could have been some representation of those whom Belfort and his cronies victimized. A leveling of the balances, understand. A sense of conscience and responsibility (if not for Belfort and his minions, then for the filmmaker and cast, and by extension, the audience). It could have been done in montage sequences, a filmic device at which Mr. Scorsese has proven himself adept many times.
Instead, what we have is “groove.” The same thing — same message — over and over and over. For three hours. Full stop.
Spot on, John, spot on.
You have to wonder if in the rush to get this into theaters by Xmas, Scorsese lost the meaning of their own movie. Perhaps, with a month or two more (including, one would expect, some private screenings of their cut) he would have seen how THIS version is way out of balance. 90% thrilling upside buzz ride, maybe, 10% downside.
“Getting” that there is supposed to be satire or criticism of Belfort and Wall Street is one thing (YES, many many of us who don’t like the movie “get it”) – but, actually achieve their goals is another. One really can applaud the film’s goals, while still criticisizing the results.
Well said, John.
There’s nothing “prudish” about your analysis of it.
There are tons of things you’re just plain getting wrong here. (Spoilers for those who haven’t seen the film)
“There was no real conflict, as the story begins more or less where it ends: with a detestable human being doing his swindling schtick.”
First of all, Jordan Belfort wasn’t a degenerate at the beginning of the movie. Before hitting Wall Street he didn’t do drugs or drink or womanize. He was a fresh-faced ambitious kid married to his high school sweetheart. The point of the movie is to illustrate the corrupting power of a materialistic society. And hey, I got to that point just by watching the movie, not through some outside interview with DiCaprio.
“One doesn’t need to be shown such depravation for three hours straight to discern that there are some pretty reprehensible people working in the stock market.”
They aren’t saying that there are SOME reprehensible people on Wall Street. They are saying it is the majority, and not just on Wall Street. The movie is an indictment of a purely capitalistic driven society. When you have a system that rewards slime balls like Belfort and company, then these types will proliferate. Why should Belfort or people like him change when there is little to no punishment for their actions? Similarly, why wouldn’t people want to be like him, when he has ostensibly lived the American dream? Isn’t going from nothing to a well-known wealthy businessman who is able to live life without boundaries the American dream? Its telling that, in the scene where Belfort first pitches his idea to his cohorts in the diner, that all of the examples given of people who don’t want to be rich were groups that practice types of socialism (Amish, Buddhists).
“Perhaps if he’d offered something in the way of what Belfort’s actions did to others.”
I’m not exactly sure how this could have been any clearer. Throughout the movie, Belfort chews up the people around him to get what he wants. He leaves his wife. He abuses his second wife both physically and mentally. He tries to kidnap his own daughter. Several times, his drug use is show to put others in harms way. I agree that many of the negative affects happen off-screen, but this is Belfort’s story. A few times, they make the point that Belfort is editing his own story for the audience (There are a couple of instances where he literally stops explaining his schemes to focus on the “important part,” money.)
Listen, you can read the movie however you want. I just completely disagree with most of what you’ve said so far, and it’s not because DiCaprio told me to, or whatever other condescending reason you wish to use. It’s because I liked the movie and thought that it had quite a bit to say about the human condition, or more particularly, the American condition.
Mmcb105, now you are just going around in circles. You’re missing the point of critics of the movie like John, DZ and myself – we “get” what was attempted we just don’t agree with your that Scorsese, DiCaprio and the filmmakers actually brought forth successfully on film. There is no “right” or “wrong” here. Just different viewpoints on how well the movie was made.
I “get” what Michael Bay and Uwe Boll try to do with their movies, but, “getting” it doesn’t make them any good.
(and before you go off in yet another circle – I am in NO way and NO manner comparing Scorsese to Boll or Bay)
I walked out of the movie and got my money back. Leo is a great character actor but this movie is trash. It should have been rated X .
I think it’s more valuable that we’re having this discussion about whether or not there’s glory in this film … to say there’s only one right, intelligent way of thinking i.e. that Scorsese is a genius is actually “missing the boat” … the dialogue on both sides is valid. I fall more on the side of a bit too much glamour (and indeed increased attendance) for Belfort, but also DiCaprio’s best acting and a lot to love in filmmaking. I don’t think I missed the boat by not just going with it … it feels more like a series of “you won’t believe this” moments than anything much deeper than that. With a great ‘lude film within a film.
I could understand that it’d be hard to take that type of criticism for bailing out wall street all over again, but the discussion is important and it’s pointless to cast aside detractors as such that they just don’t get it … we get it … that is eerily close to Belfort saying “I know how to spend their money better.”
by too much glamour, I mean too much in awe of the escalation of Belfort and glamorizing greed as a look at what you can do when you have so much … not that he was a glamourful character.
“I think it’s more valuable that we’re having this discussion about whether or not there’s glory in this film.”
I actually completely agree with this. The dialogue is crucial.
Ha, yeah, that was my first original intent to point out that it’s great to have dialogue … but then I kinda blasted my opinion.
I do love polarizing films like this because it’s great discussion — however Wolf has something extra polarizing in that it tackles something a lot of people are fed up with without the finger-wagging. Ultimately, I think lots of us will look at it differently down the line from how we originally did — dual polarization crossover potential.
How about: this movie tells the crazy story of Jordan Belfort as The Wolf of Wall Street. That is the title, correct? All this IT WAS AN INDICTMENT!!!!!! No!!! IT WAS A GLORIFICATION!!!! Makes my head hurt.
I enjoyed most of the directorial choices, the bizarreness of the plot, Leo’s astonishing performance, the 1980s period milieu, etc.. Perfect movie? Nope. But I left intrigued about this Wall Street a-hole. Thats it. Anyone else out there looking at it simply, like me?
Well that’s where we get into a little thing called perception and interpretation, the very elixir of art. It’s fair for the artist to just say “here it is,” but the viewer shouldn’t just say, “there it is,” in return.
Of course. Thats why were here. Discussion of art and how it could be interpreted. Totally get that. And I realize this is the hot movie of the moment. Its just all making my head hurt a bit, haha. And I enjoyed the movie.
Some movies leave the viewer with no response other than, “There it is.” It’s a completely legitimate response if a film fails to move the viewer to anything more.
I think that often says more about the viewer, Vladdy.
JJ: I hear you. Yesterday made my head spin. I’m fascinated by the fact that this film has caused such an uproar because I honestly thought it was…tame? I mean, not tame, but perhaps a big “duh” regarding a way of life? So the uproar is bizarre to me. Have we regressed a touch where prudishness is concerned? And I’m not saying EVERYONE who has beef with the movie is a prude, but that’s definitely the central tenet of a lot of criticism. I thought for sure that wouldn’t happen but here we are.
“I’m fascinated by the fact that this film has caused such an uproar because I honestly thought it was…tame? I mean, not tame, perhaps a big “duh” regarding a way of life?”
Exactly. That’s what I was trying to say earlier, Kris. All the hooplah yesterday just felt like crazed noise. An indictment, a glorification, bloated, empty, meaningful, meaningless, etc, etc..
I just took it as I saw it and either enjoyed what I watched or didn’t.
I understand “prudishness”. But yes, as you said, the uproar/controversy seems bizarre.
One more observation: when I saw this movie with a packed theater, the audience was riotous. Constant laughter. And YET, I specifically heard a couple in front of me talking negatively about the film as they were walking out … yet they had been howling with laughter throughout like everone else. Makes ya think, right???
Maybe this is the type of movie that beats you into submission DURING, then as you’re LEAVING, you don’t quite know what to make of the bombast you’ve just had, so you knee jerk a numbed reaction, then long AFTER … you come up with your more thought-out assessment on whether it worked for you or didn’t or was appropriate or not, etc.
And I bet this is why the CinemaScore floundered a bit. It’s an unsettling experience. And ‘settled’ movies like “Saving Mr. Banks” get A scores.
In ANY case, what a movie.
The more I thought about this film the more I came to realize something: Scorsese has made a movie as if it were directed by its protagonist. The film is excessive, self-indulgent, and hollow. Belfort is excessive, self-indulgent, and hollow. Morals never enter the picture; there are no pangs of conscience. Moral never entered Belfort’s head, either. If the film is a complete, immersive inner-channeling of the man, then realistically morals *shouldn’t* enter the picture. This is tunnel vision, a depiction of an individual who never saw outside of himself. The film follows suit.
Interesting
I like the idea in theory, but I don’t get how this movie could be called hollow.
Well, it is from his memoir, so that makes sense — but that itself is icky. His rah rah money money gonzo perspective could benefit his speaking opportunities, the funds from the movie will go to paying off his debt to the government like a get out of jail free (again) card. (Granted, I don’t fully understand how the money works for rights to these things and the money that he owes back to the government which he is behind on)
@BEF – I guess depending on if you believe Belfort or not, he has publicly claimed that he has donated 100% of all profits received from both books and the movie.
I don’t mean hollow as a criticism, necessarily. I mean it in the sense that what we’re watching for three hours is people being incredibly… hollow. Shallow. Empty. Soulless. The film lacks humanity – by design.
It’s awesome to see a cultural figurehead like DiCaprio articulate himself so well. There really is a lot going on in his head, and that’s why he can nail his roles so well.
Lots of envy flies around with people who like to diminish the guy, and he has his faults, but I have always found him to be thoughtful and with integrity.
So nice that Mr Scorcese does not want to judge anyone (paging Hiltler). If you want to let the audience decide maybe it would have been nice to portray the entire story, WHERE WERE THE VICTIMS. I know they were such a buzzkill. Mr DiCaprio is a talented actor but no genius based on this interview. As for the quaalude scene two words…Jim Carey.
DiCaprio is a total liar. He did a promotional piece for Belford that you can see on youtube. “Jordan stands as a shining example of the transformative qualities of ambition and hard work and in that regard he is a true motivator.” Leonardo Di Caprio. What a phony. This was a movie about vain narcissistic greedy idiots made by vain narcissistic greedy idiots.
Paging Hitler.
The film is from Jordan’s point of view. Remember, he’s unapologetic and he’s a salesmen (i.e. may not be very honest). Consider this and the tone and structure make perfect sense.
As far as him not learning his lesson? Bingo. He doesn’t. That is true to character. Maybe that’s the point? How shocking it is that someone can go through all of this and still turn around and use it to make a profit. That last shot? Maybe its saying the salesman isn’t the only one responsible for decline in society, that the customer has a share of guilt for looking past reprehensible behavior if it means getting something they want for a good price. There are a million more cryptic thoughts to be had for that last shot, but the point is its definitely not as hollow as some are charging.
Furthermore, the apparent dreams of viewers for this to have been a larger take down on Wall Street may be another aspect working against the film (as far as public perception goes). It is, as so many have said, a character study. Their interests were in examining someone who is very superficial and has little regard for others. He could have been a politician or rock star with the wild things he was doing, the occupation just wasn’t as important here. This is really a take down of corruption and ego. His enterprise was merely the Lufthansa or Billy Bats mcguffins from Goodfellas. It helped move the plot exponentially but simply wasn’t the focus.
While I certainly understand this being disappointing to some, I can’t blame Scorsese being interested in focusing on Belfort’s personal life way more then his business life. Hell, part of why the film felt so punk rock might just be its defiance to being the by the numbers Wall street film we’ve seen so much.
