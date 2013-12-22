Leonardo DiCaprio’s 10 best performances

#Django Unchained #Leonardo DiCaprio
12.22.13 5 years ago 35 Comments

This holiday season brings with it all the debauchery, crookedness, triumph and tragedy of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” And all of those characteristics and more are exemplified by Leonardo DiCaprio’s full-bodied, committed performance as conniving scumbag Jordan Belfort, the latest in a long line of impressive big screen portrayals from the actor.

With that in mind, it seemed like a great opportunity to look back at DiCaprio’s work over the last two decades and surmise his greatest performances. He has really run the gamut throughout the years, always surprising, and often an Oscar bridesmaid, perhaps because his is a talent many take for granted. Guy and I put our heads together to come up with the 10 best examples of that work to date, so click through the gallery story below for our thoughts on each, and feel free to offer up your own favorites in the comments section.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” opens Christmas Day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Django Unchained#Leonardo DiCaprio
TAGSACADEMY AWARDScatch me if you canDJANGO UNCHAINEDIn ContentionLeonardo DiCaprioSHUTTER ISLANDthe aviatorTHE DEPARTEDTHE WOLF OF WALL STREETTITANICWHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPEWilliam Shakespeares Romeo Juliet

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP