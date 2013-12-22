Leonardo DiCaprio’s 10 best performances

This holiday season brings with it all the debauchery, crookedness, triumph and tragedy of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” And all of those characteristics and more are exemplified by Leonardo DiCaprio’s full-bodied, committed performance as conniving scumbag Jordan Belfort, the latest in a long line of impressive big screen portrayals from the actor.

With that in mind, it seemed like a great opportunity to look back at DiCaprio’s work over the last two decades and surmise his greatest performances. He has really run the gamut throughout the years, always surprising, and often an Oscar bridesmaid, perhaps because his is a talent many take for granted. Guy and I put our heads together to come up with the 10 best examples of that work to date, so click through the gallery story below for our thoughts on each, and feel free to offer up your own favorites in the comments section.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” opens Christmas Day.