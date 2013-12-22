Leonardo DiCaprio’s 10 best performances

This holiday season brings with it all the debauchery, crookedness, triumph and tragedy of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” And all of those characteristics and more are exemplified by Leonardo DiCaprio’s full-bodied, committed performance as conniving scumbag Jordan Belfort, the latest in a long line of impressive big screen portrayals from the actor.
With that in mind, it seemed like a great opportunity to look back at DiCaprio’s work over the last two decades and surmise his greatest performances. He has really run the gamut throughout the years, always surprising, and often an Oscar bridesmaid, perhaps because his is a talent many take for granted. Guy and I put our heads together to come up with the 10 best examples of that work to date, so click through the gallery story below for our thoughts on each, and feel free to offer up your own favorites in the comments section.
“The Wolf of Wall Street” opens Christmas Day.
Ah I’ve been waiting for this since I saw you put up the first one!! Now hoping an event will spur you to write about Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, or David o Russell films!!!
Thanks, this was a great read. I haven’t seen WOWS but I very much agree with your list.
I wonder what he’ll do next. I can’t think of a character that would be unchartered territory for him. Dostoyevsky’s The Idiot? Complete niceness. That would be a challenge.
Also, directors working with DiCaprio must learn to kill their darlings in the editing room. Or we’ll soon have four hour movies.
Please. The guy is an entertaining movie star, not a Daniel Day Lewis caliber actor.
I’ve always been a big fan of his performance in “Revolutionary Road”. In that film more than any other I’ve seen him in, he emotes so much simply in his facial expressions. It’s a devastating performance that got criminally ignored during that years awards season. It’s one of the few times his performance left a real impression on me long after the film was over.
Couldn’t agree more with his performance in “The Departed” being at the top of the list. You can feel his pain being torn between illegal world and the law abiding world.
Still don’t see how Mark Wahlberg’s over the top portrayal got a Oscar Nod over his in “The Departed.”
Scorsese career nod. One of those they can’t seem to bring themselves to recognize the actor outside of Marty’s gaze.
I also loved him in ‘The Great Gatsby’. That may not be the most popular film, but ‘Romeo + Juliet’ made this list.
Yes, he was excellent as Gatsby.
Havent seen Wolf yet.
The 2 performances that spring to mind that were superb and underrated (though they certainly have their champions, like me) are for Blood Diamond and Shutter Island. Ive never seen him more emotionally immersed as in Shutter Island.
Kris, can we have a what did you think of Saving Mr. Banks and American Hustle? Thanks :)
Yeah been meaning to get to those. Comin’ up.
Thanks for a fascinating list. I like DiCaprio (plus I was one of those boys Guy refers to in his Romeo + Juliet write-up) but I often think he’s miscast, even while he is one of my favourite actors of my generation (he’s about a month older than me). And I do think also that he sometimes tries too hard for respectability, when his best performances are the ones that aren’t trying for it at all (e.g. Catch Me If You Can).
I must respectfully disagree over The Departed: I think he’s good, but to me the best in show is Matt Damon, who is frightening in his deviousness and watchfulness and attention to detail. My picks for best Leo performances, out of the ones I’ve seen, are Titanic, Catch Me If You Can and This Boy’s Life. (I haven’t seen Gilbert Grape.)
I’m looking forward to seeing him in The Wolf of Wall Street and hoping he cuts loose in it and shows us what a good time he can have (and be).
Agreed on Damon.
Agree with all of the above. He tries too hard, but people seem to eat it up. I don’t buy him in most of his adult roles.
swap out romeo for revolutionary road
Top 5 (having not seen The Wolf of Wall Street)
5. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
4. Titanic
3. Gangs of New York
2. This Boy’s Life
1. The Aviator
Yes! Leo’s performance in “The Departed” belongs at number one, for sure. I’d also add “Revolutionary Road” and “Marvin’s Room” to the list, though I’m not sure what I’d cut. Maybe “The Aviator,” which doesn’t linger in memory for me. I hope he gets the gold statute one day. He’s one of my favorites.
Great list. I’d probably have The Aviator lower and Calvin Candie higher.
Pre-WOWS, I’d have had Calvin Candie as a top 3 performance for him, but at least it was included. Am I alone in thinking he was fantastic in Inception? It doesn’t seem to get mentioned when these lists pop up, but I’d put it easily ahead of Titanic.
My favorite is still Catch Me If You Can. I hope he does more of these kinds of films.
I would replace Titanic with Revolutionary Road, though.
1. Revolutionary Road
2. Blood Diamond
3. The Departed
4. The Basketball Diaries
5. Catch Me If You Can
Leaving of The Basketball Diaries and Marvin’s Room is a serious, serious mistake. His post-Titanic movie star performances hold not a single solitary candle to his pre-Titanic performances.
I’d call it a not-so-serious disagreement rather than a serious mistake, but that’s me.
Fair enough. But I don’t get the rationale for these choices other than the relative prestige of the films. His work in Marvin’s Room and in The Basketball Diaries are far more nuanced and revelatory than these star-turns
I think it’d have been short-sighted to omit the star turns. It’s not easy to shoulder a film like Titanic, for example.
He didn’t shoulder the weight of Titanic. He was the decidedly weak link. Same for Gangs of NY. He was a better young actor, before he got caught up in the big budget, major director hubris.
i still think What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is his best by far. Johnny Depp’s performance was also great in that movie. The amount of emotion he can display on his face is incredible…too bad he covers it in makeup far too often lately.
“Catch Me If You Can” remains my favourite performance of his. That movie is so great and so much fun (and has Christopher Walken playing a real character), and DiCaprio is the main reason the whole thing works. His hyper-serious drama roles in the 00s were generally high calibre, but I’m glad he’s started having a bit more fun in his recent movies, because his movie star charisma really shines there.
I still like Catch Me If You Can the best of his performances. He should play Moonface Martin in Anything Goes.
Meh, Di Caprio in Titanic isn’t any good.
His best performances are in The Aviator and Catch Me If You Can, IMO, though I haven’t seen WOWS (or Gilbert Grape, for that matter).
That said, Revolutionary Road, despite the movie being crap, should be on the list, and Django should have been higher.
I also think he should take himself less seriously and work more in comedies or in roles that require a lighter touch, like in Django.
He should try less roles like in Shutter Island (which ends up becoming too much for him in the end, though it would have been an extremely difficult role even for Brando or De Niro in their primes) and Inception.
I mean, in the same year, he played two roles of angst-ridden guys haunted in their dreams and memories by their dead wives whose death he had a role in. Clearly he needs more variety.
His most melancholy, beautifully modulated and deeply felt work for me was in J. Edgar – his best performance. Clint Eastwood is a great director of actors and DiCaprio bloomed under his direction I think.
I have to agree with comments made about Basketball Diaries. By far the role that has been embedded in my memory more than any other movies he has starred in.
I think he was simply darling in A Night To Remember.
I was never fully convinced that Candie was racist. The take away from Django was that everyone looked the other way and used slavery to get what they wanted. Stephen was able to have a place where he reigned supreme. Candie used it for obvious economic purposes. Schultz needed a partner, obviously he had sympathy for Django regardless but he still kept him in bondage for a period of time. Even Django allowed an atrocious act to maintain his guise.
Candie is still evil no doubt, but I didn’t believe those were his feelings at all during his Old Joe speech. The biggest theme I saw in Django was that people will do terrible things if it helps them. But thats just my two cents.
Great list all around, nice pic with The Departed being on top. Leo, Cruise, and Hanks are really the only true stars (in terms of quality, consistency, and quantity) working today.
His best performance without a doubt was Arnie in Gilbert Grape. He’s a gifted performer, but has a tendency to overact and the perpetual babyface doesn’t help.
Kris, Fassbender’s character’s name in ’12 Years a Slave’ does not alliterate. It assonates (alliteration is repeating consonants; assonance, vowels).
Now, I’m not being a stereotypical Internet comment nitpicker here. Honestly, I only point this out because I love the word “assonance,” and take every chance I can get to use it.
Assonance! Assonance!
Anyway, Merry Christmas.