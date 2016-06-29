Leslie Jones says designers didn’t want to dress her for ‘Ghostbusters’ premiere

Designers are normally falling over themselves to send actors fashions to wear on high-profile red carpets. So why did Leslie Jones just have to put them all on blast? They apparently decided her walk down the carpet for the Ghostbusters premiere wasn't worth their time or fabric.

While it's true the women of Ghostbusters know how to get down and dirty, they can be equally classy and fabulous when they want to. Take for example this recent cover series for Elle.

But it seems Jones is having some difficulty finding something to wear for the Ghostbusters premiere. She tweeted, “It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything

What on Earth were they thinking?

You may recall a few years ago Melissa McCarthy spoke to Redbook about how she was having trouble getting designers to work with her. “Two Oscars ago, I couldn”t find anybody to do a dress for me,” she revealed. “I asked five or six designers-very high-level ones who make lots of dresses for people-and they all said no.” And this was even after the smash hit that was Bridesmaids. McCarthy eventually went on to create her own fashion label and design her own dress for the Golden Globes but it's ridiculous it had to come to that.

Designer Christian Siriano, a Project Runway alum, was quick to respond to Jones by raising an emoji hand, and she was quick to reply back to him.

Countless others, whether designers or not, followed suit. But Siriano followed up to say he'll be meeting with Jones regardless of who she decides to go with.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to stylist Jessica Paster who actually blamed Jones.

“I”ve had clients who are not sample sizes, for example Nia Vardalos. Designers are more than happy to lend to her. Unfortunately, she”s not a sample size. So the production company gave me a budget to buy her clothes,” she told them. “This is nobody”s fault except Leslie”s. She should have known four to five months ago the date of premiere, and said, ‘I”m not a sample size, I need to go to designers early or buy myself a dress.” Don”t be blaming designers and saying they don”t like you.”

“It”s just pure economics,” said THR power stylist Jeanne Yang. “People have this belief that showrooms and designers have racks and racks of clothing in all sizes. They don”t.”

Jones' reps didn't give THR comment but she did take to Twitter again.

For her part, Jones didn't actually specify the reason designers weren't throwing themselves at her. It could be her size or perhaps that they don't think she looks (or sounds) the part of a traditional red carpet star they like to see in their clothing. Either way, it's gross and she will definitely remember who snubbed her, even if she won't name names right now.

