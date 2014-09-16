Leslie Mann to play Audrey in ‘Vacation’ reboot

Leslie Mann is ready for a “Vacation.”

The actress will play the adult version of Audrey Griswold in the latest entry in the long-running National Lampoon comedy franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The role previously was played by, among others, Dana Barron in 1983's “Vacation” and Juliette Lewis in 1989's “Christmas Vacation.”

As prevously revealed, Ed Helms (“The Hangover”) will star as Audrey's grown-up brother, Rusty, with Christina Applegate playing his wife. Along with their offsprings, they embark on a cross-country road trip as disastrous as the one Audrey and Rusty took as kids in the original 1983 film. Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo will reportedly make a cameo as the senior Griswolds.

“It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Charle Day and Marvel mainstay Chris Hemsworth are in talks to join in on the fun as well.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (“Horrible Bosses” and “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone”) wrote the screenplay and will make their directorial debut on the film.

Mann was recently seen in “The Other Woman” and “The Bling Ring.”