Let Joan Rivers Show You How to Give an Emmy Speech

Joan Rivers had a tough road to recovery after she was fired from her Fox primetime talk show in the '80s. Her husband Edgar, who served as her manager, committed suicide. Her job offers dwindled. She was basically declared persona non grata in Hollywood, and it was unclear whether she'd ever get a chance to overcome Johnny Carson's snubbing.

But eventually she rebounded, of course, and a key part of her journey back into the spotlight was her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, which ran from 1989 to 1993. When she accepted the Emmy, she gave a traditionally warm, viperish, and utterly sincere speech. Watch it. It is Joan giving you Joan and, as always, meaning it.