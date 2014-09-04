Let Joan Rivers Show You How to Give an Emmy Speech

#Joan Rivers
09.04.14 4 years ago

Joan Rivers had a tough road to recovery after she was fired from her Fox primetime talk show in the '80s. Her husband Edgar, who served as her manager, committed suicide. Her job offers dwindled. She was basically declared persona non grata in Hollywood, and it was unclear whether she'd ever get a chance to overcome Johnny Carson's snubbing.

But eventually she rebounded, of course, and a key part of her journey back into the spotlight was her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, which ran from 1989 to 1993. When she accepted the Emmy, she gave a traditionally warm, viperish, and utterly sincere speech. Watch it. It is Joan giving you Joan and, as always, meaning it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joan Rivers
TAGSJOAN RIVERSJoan Rivers ShowJOHNNY CARSONRIP Joan RiversTONIGHT SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP