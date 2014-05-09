Let Momma Know You Love Her With RIOT’s Mother’s Day Cards

05.09.14

Mother's Day is this right around the corner. And this year it's extra special as the holiday turns 100 years old. But remembering that Mother's Day is always the second Sunday in May is super hard and in this economy how can your mother expect you to spend hard earned beer money on flowers that will just die in a week? She's not a selfish monster so it's totally cool for you to just email her one our cards and call it a day, right? Okay…maybe buy the flowers too.

TAGSmother's dayMothers Day 2014Mothers Day cards

