‘Let The Right One In’ director signs on to adapt Jo Nesbo’s ‘The Snowman’

(CBR) Detective Harry Hole is coming to America! Variety reports that Working Title and Universal Pictures have hired director Tomas Alfredson to helm an adaptation of Jo Nesbo”s crime novel “The Snowman”.

Alfredson, who gained international acclaim with “Let the Right One In” before going on to helm “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”, will co-write the script with Soren Sveistrup, head writer of the original Danish version of the “The Killing”.

Here”s the book”s synopsis from U.S. publisher Random House:

One night, after the first snowfall of the year, a boy named Jonas wakes up and discovers that his mother has disappeared. Only one trace of her remains: a pink scarf, his Christmas gift to her, now worn by the snowman that inexplicably appeared in their yard earlier that day. Inspector Harry Hole suspects a link between the missing woman and a suspicious letter he”s received. The case deepens when a pattern emerges: over the past decade, eleven women have vanished-all on the day of the first snow. But this is a killer who makes his own rules . . . and he”ll break his pattern just to keep the game interesting, as he draws Harry ever closer into his twisted web. With brilliantly realized characters and hair-raising suspense, international bestselling author Jo Nesbø presents his most chilling case yet-one that will test Harry Hole to the very limits of his sanity.

“The Snowman” marks Harry Hole”s seventh novel out of 10, which means Universal and Working Title will have plenty of source material to pull from if the character proves popular with film audiences.