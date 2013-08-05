Let’s all point and laugh at these male superheroes posing like Wonder Woman

08.05.13

Let’s face it: comic books are sexist. I mean, look at Wonder Woman. One of the most powerful females on the planet is still out fighting crime in low-cut tops and blue underwear.

So how do we solve this problem? Do we start petitions? Do we educate young boys on why the sexualized female bodies they see in comic books are unrealistic? Do we create a new female superhero who doesn’t dress like a total stripper and then name her “Burqa Woman”? No, no, and no. Because the answer, of course, is that we emasculate our favorite male superheroes by drawing them in Wonder Woman poses, and then laugh and laugh as they hang their little cartoon heads in shame.

(via Bleeding Cool)

