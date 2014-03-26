‘Let’s Be Cops’ trailer unites ‘New Girl’ stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr.

“New Girl” stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. are ready to say, “Let's Be Cops.”

After taking a costume party gag too far, the slacker duo hit the streets looking for crime, laughs and girls in the upcoming comedy's new red band trailer, which is actually pretty tame besides the occasional curse word and drug references. Plus, “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev gets revealing.

Watch it here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Johnson and Wayans Jr. have an appealing rapport that seems to translate nicely from the small screen to features, but many of the trailer's jokes just fall flat.

Directed by Luke Greenfield (“The Girl Nextdoor”), “Cops” certainly has a “21 Jump Street” vibe, and even includes an appearance by that film's co-star Rob Riggle.

It also stars Andy García, Keegan-Michael Key (as in “Key and Peele”) and James D'Arcy.

“Lets Be Cops” opens August 13.