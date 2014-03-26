‘Let’s Be Cops’ trailer unites ‘New Girl’ stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr.

03.26.14 4 years ago

“New Girl” stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. are ready to say, “Let's Be Cops.”

After taking a costume party gag too far, the slacker duo hit the streets looking for crime, laughs and girls in the upcoming comedy's new red band trailer, which is actually pretty tame besides the occasional curse word and drug references. Plus, “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev gets revealing.

Watch it here:

Johnson and Wayans Jr. have an appealing rapport that seems to translate nicely from the small screen to features, but many of the trailer's jokes just fall flat. 

Directed by Luke Greenfield (“The Girl Nextdoor”), “Cops” certainly has a “21 Jump Street” vibe, and even includes an appearance by that film's co-star Rob Riggle.

It also stars Andy García, Keegan-Michael Key (as in “Key and Peele”) and James D'Arcy.

“Lets Be Cops” opens August 13.

Around The Web

TAGSDAMON WAYANS JRJAKE JOHNSONLET'S BE COPSNINA DOBREVRED BANDROB RIGGLETRAILER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP