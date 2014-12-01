Let’s Pick Chris Rock’s Greatest Movie Moment

12.01.14 4 years ago

Chris Rock's incisive new interview with New York magazine features a number of awesome soundbites, but one particular quip made us think. The legendary standup talks about how he wanted Nora Ephron to direct him in a movie, and he added that he still wants to star in a Nancy Meyers project. Isn't that something? It reminded us: Chris Rock used to be in a lot more movies. And he used to be really, really awesome in them. So what's his best role to date?

For my money, the greatest Chris Rock performance is in “Dogma.” Why? Because that movie feels like a know-it-all 19-year-old wrote it, but Rock makes every line as Rufus, God's thirteenth apostle, feel fresh and cool and observant. Here's a particularly good moment he shares with Linda Fiorentino. It's even better when you remember he's talking about his pal God, who is played in this film by the true messiah Alanis Morissette.

Bottom line: We need more of Chris Rock in the movies. Can't wait to see “Top Five.” What's your pick for his greatest work on film?

