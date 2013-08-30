Letterman had a low-key 20th-anniversary celebration, but he could end up going out on top

By this time next year, David Letterman could be late-night’s ratings king. PLUS: Bill Murray and Letterman in 1993 and 2013, watch Murray sing “I Will Always Love You” to Dave, and look at Dave’s most memorable moments from each year.



Robin Wright to direct a “House of Cards” episode

But David Fincher won’t step behind the camera in Season 2.



Watch Bill Hader get roasted

At the James Franco roast, Jonah Hill took Hader to task for doing a T-mobile commercial after leaving “SNL.”

Here are your Labor Day Weekend TV marathons

From “Lonesome Dove” to “Survivorman.”

Happy 50th birthday, Michael Chiklis!

“The Shield” and “The Commish” star says: “Didn’t think I’d make it to 50 but really glad I did!”

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” stars get their own CW special

The CW will air “Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Two Man Group,” based on their traveling stage show.

Summer TV: Winners and Losers

Winner: “Under the Dome.” Loser: “Arrested Development.”

Lamar Odom: Busted for DUI

The E! “Khloe and Lamar” star was taken into custody early this morning after he was spotted driving too slow on the freeway.

Fred Armisen sits down for a newspaper interview as “SNL’s” Ian Rubbish

Read Rubbish’s interview in Portland’s Willamette Week.



Watch “The Vampire Diaries” Season 5 promo

“It’s been a long summer, Damon.”

James Van Der Beek to become a dad for the 3rd time

Wife Kimberly is pregnant with their third child.