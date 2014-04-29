LeVar Burton says take a look at Free Comic Book Day

and 04.29.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Of all the promotional videos created for Free Comic Book Day, this is easily my favorite to date. In it, LeVar Burton, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” veteran and host of the long-running “Reading Rainbow” shares how his love of reading began with comic books.

“You see, I”m an Army brat,” he says. “My father was in the military, and when were stationed in Germany comic books were a treasured item we first read and then traded with one another. They also kept us connected to the popular culture back home.”

That provides the perfect segue for Burton to talk about Saturday”s Free Comic Book Day, when participating retailers across North America and around the globe will offer some 60 titles– for free. But you don”t have to take my word for it – just watch the video below.

Around The Web

TAGSComic Booksfree comic book dayLevar Burton

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP