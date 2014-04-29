LeVar Burton says take a look at Free Comic Book Day

(CBR) Of all the promotional videos created for Free Comic Book Day, this is easily my favorite to date. In it, LeVar Burton, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” veteran and host of the long-running “Reading Rainbow” shares how his love of reading began with comic books.

“You see, I”m an Army brat,” he says. “My father was in the military, and when were stationed in Germany comic books were a treasured item we first read and then traded with one another. They also kept us connected to the popular culture back home.”

That provides the perfect segue for Burton to talk about Saturday”s Free Comic Book Day, when participating retailers across North America and around the globe will offer some 60 titles– for free. But you don”t have to take my word for it – just watch the video below.