Liam Gallagher changes Oasis’ name to Beady Eye

What do you get when you take Noel Gallagher out of Oasis? A Beady Eye, that”s what. That”s the new name of the Liam Gallagher-led band composed of Oasis-ites Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Chris Sharrock. Bell, who played bass in Oasis, has moved over to guitar. Fans had been waiting months for Liam to deliver the new name after stating earlier this year that the Noel-less band would not continue under the Oasis name, but would continue on as a recording unit.

The quartet is recording its Beady Eye debut with producer Steve Lillywhite. No label affiliation has been announced. Oasis”s last album, 2008″s “Dig Out Your Soul,” was distributed in North America via Warner Music Group”s Reprise Records, after the band”s long affiliation with Epic Records in North America ended. A new single is expected before year”s end.

Noel left the band last August-apparently this time for good-shortly before Oasis was set to take the stage at the Rock en Seine festival outside of Paris.

In the meantime, a 3-CD/1 DVD Oasis collection, “Time Flies…1994-2009” comes out June 15.