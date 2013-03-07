Liam Neeson and Giovanni Ribisi circling Seth McFarlane’s ‘8 Million Ways to Die’

“8 Million Ways to Die in the West,” the upcoming comedy from “Family Guy” and “Ted” creator Seth McFarlane, is attracting the likes of Liam Neeson and Giovanni Ribisi.

They will join McFarlane, Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried, who already signed on for the comic western.

“8 Million” stars McFarlane as Albert, a farmer who chickens out of a gunfight and loses his girlfriend (Amanda Seyfried) in the process. Neeson is in talks to play a badass outlaw whose wife (Charlize Theron) teaches the farmer how to shoot, leading to the inevitable showdown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Giovanni Ribisi (“Avatar”) is set to play MacFarlane”s best friend, a role originally offered to Jonah Hill. Ribisi also had a small role in “Ted.”

McFarlane will direct “8 Million,” which he wrote along with “Family Guy” vets Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild.