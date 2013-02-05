‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Brave’ rule the 11th annual Visual Effects Society Awards

It was a predictably great night for “Life of Pi” at tonight’s Visual Effects Society Awards as the film picked up four prizes, including the big daddy, Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Motion Picture. Not only that, but as previously announced, the film’s director, Ang Lee, received the Society’s Visionary Award. “It’s not visual effects. It’s visual art,” Lee said upon receiving the prize.

On the animated side of things, Pixar’s “Brave” swept the board, picking up four prizes as well. Elsewhere, “The Impossible” beat out the only real competition, “Flight,” in the supporting visual effects department, while “The Avengers” picked up a pair of honors and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” claimed one.

I think it’s safe to say this is the easiest category to predict on Oscar night. “Life of Pi” has it wrapped up with a bow on top. And it’ll be a nice shot in the arm for the Rhythm & Hues effects house as it staves off bankruptcy.

Check out the full list of winners below, and as always, keep track of the ups and downs of the 2012-2013 film awards season via The Circuit.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Feature Motion Picture

“Life of Pi”

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Feature Motion Picture

“The Impossible”

Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Brave”

Outstanding Animated Character in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Life of Pi” – Richard Parker

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Brave” – Merida

Outstanding Created Environment in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“The Avengers” – Midtown Manhattan

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Brave” – The Forest

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Outstanding Models in a Feature Motion Picture

“The Avengers” – Helicarrier

Outstanding FX Simulation Animation in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Brave”

Outstanding FX Simulation Animation in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Life of Pi” – Storm of God

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature Motion Picture

“Life of Pi” – Storm of God

Visionary Award

Ang Lee

Lifetime Achievement Award

Richard Edlund