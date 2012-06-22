Lifetime grabs Marc Cherry’s ‘Devious Maids’ from ABC’s scrap heap

ABC’s refusal is Lifetime’s gain as the cable network has sent the rejected pilot “Devious Maids” to series.

Lifetime announced on Friday (June 22) that it has picked up 13 episodes of “Devious Maids” to premiere in 2013.

The series comes from “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry and features a strong cast led by Ana Ortiz, Judy Reyes, Dania Ramirez, Roselyn Sanchez, Grant Show, Tom Irwin, Mariana Klaveno, Brett Cullen and Susan Lucci.

Based on the Mexican telenovela “Ellas son la Alegría del Hogar,” “Devious Maids” focuses on the lives of five maids working in Beverly Hills and pursuing their own dreams. We assume they’re devious in some way or another.

“We are thrilled to be getting into business with one of entertainment”s true visionaries,” blurb Lifetime EVP Rob Sharenow and Lifetime President and General Manager Nancy Dubuc. “This show and Marc Cherry”s unique story telling voice perfectly articulate Lifetime”s strategy of attracting top-tier creatives with their most original and exciting projects.”

While ABC decided not to go forward with the “Devious Maids” pilot, its shift to cable isn’t unprecedented. Previous shows that have taken that unorthodox path include “The Life and Times of Tim” and “Breakout Kings.”

“Marc Cherry is a visionary, and we are honored to share his newest inspiration, ‘Devious Maids,’ with Lifetime,” blurbs Barry Jossen, Executive Vice President of Creative and Production, ABC Studios. “‘Devious Maids’ is a perfect series for ABC Studios to continue its successful collaboration with the incredibly talented team at Lifetime.”