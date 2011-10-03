Lifetime to update Amanda Knox movie following news of her acquittal

Lifetime has announced they’ll be adding new title cards to the beginning and ending of their TV film “Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy” following Knox’s acquittal in an Italian court today. The changes, which will be made to reflect the recent verdict, can first be seen Tuesday night when the film airs in a repeat at 9 PM.

A representative for the cable network has stated that the movie was scheduled to re-air weeks in advance and that the timing is purely coincidental, according to Deadline.

The made-for-TV film, which debuted in February, proved controversial even before its premiere when Knox’s family and attorneys took issue with the way Knox was portrayed and with the recreation of her former roommate Meredith Kercher’s murder. The network ultimately removed the recreation from the final cut.

Kercher was stabbed to death in the girls’ shared flat in Perugia, Italy in November 2007.

The film stars Hayden Panetierre as Knox, with Marcia Gay Harden as Knox’s mother. It garnered 2.8 million viewers on its first airing.

Knox’s murder conviction was overturned in an Italian court today, though a lesser conviction for slander was upheld. The Seattle native was released after spending nearly four years in prison.