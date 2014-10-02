Lifetime's Aaliyah biopic trailer uses Iggy Azalea”s music

As Billboard notes, though “Lifetime almost certainly couldn”t license an actual Aaliyah song for the trailer…it still seems odd to hear Azalea's ‘Goddess” over footage of Alexandra Shipp as Aaliyah.”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice sentenced to 41 months for fraud

Teresa Giudice is expected to get a lighter sentence between 21 and 26 months, but the couple will serve time separately so one of them could take care of their four daughters.

NBC will revisit Peter Pan again with romcom “Wendy and Peter”

The workplace comedy will be told from the point of view of Wendy, who falls for Peter, despite his refusal to embrace adulthood.

Click Read Full Post For More

Piers Morgan blames Anderson Cooper for his low CNN ratings

“Could I have done with a better lead-in? Yes,” Morgan tells Politico now that he”s officially no longer working for CNN as of Oct. 1. “Anderson is a great field reporter, but does he drive big ratings at CNN, outside of a big news cycle? I don”t see any evidence of it. And yet the whole bank was being bet on him at 8 and 10 o”clock.

Jimmy Fallon had “The Tonight Show”s” best premiere week in 6 years, Jimmy Kimmel had his best-ever premiere week

Meanwhile, Craig Ferguson edged out Seth Meyers to win his last-ever premiere week. PLUS: Conan”s ratings are growing.

TV Land unveils “Younger” trailer starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff

The Darren Star comedy has Sutter playing a 40-year-old who pretends to be younger to get a new job.

HBO, Tom Hanks and Starbucks team for a Veterans Day concert featuring Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna

John Oliver, Dave Grohl, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Jamie Foxx, Steven Spielberg and executive producer Tom Hanks will be part of the “Concert for Valor” from the Naional Mall in Washington, D.C.

Last night”s “SVU” crammed nearly every controversial subject into 1 hour

Jay-Z and Solange, Ray Rice and Donald Sterling weren”t the only subjects ripped from the headlines. Last night”s episode seemed inspired by Cee Lo Green, Paula Deen, King Lear, selfies and gambling addictions.

Bryan Cranston on “Gracepoint”: “The hot female detective looks like my ex-wife”

“I saw that new show Gracepoint. It's damn good,” Cranston says of the new Fox series starring his former “Breaking Bad” wife Anna Gunn.

Watch the trailer for MTV”s “Slednecks” – “Jersey Shore” meets “Buckwild” in Alaska

“Gym, tan and laundry? More like snow boots, sledding and glacier parties!”

Laverne Cox presents the trailer for “The T Word”

The “Orange is the New Black” star explores transgender issues in the documentary made for MTV and Logo.

“The Young & the Restless” books Sally Kellerman

The “M*A*S*H” alum will guest as a character named Constance Bingham.

“Inside Amy Schumer” spoofs “The View” with “The Gab”

“SNL”s” Sasheer Zamata and Natasha Leggero are among Schumer”s panelists.

Mario Lopez: I had a 1-night stand with a former pop star

The “Extra” host wouldn”t divulge to Ellen whom he slept with.

Check out the “Project Runway: All Stars” Season 4 trailer

The trailer features tears, catfights and Alyssa Milano.

“The Bridge” boss: “I had two original endings to the show”

Exec producer Elwood Reid tells how FX had a say in last night”s finale. PLUS: Season 2 was far superior to Season 1, and will there be a Season 3?