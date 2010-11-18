‘Like a G6’ flies back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100

After a two-week break, Far East Movement”s “Like a G6” zooms back into the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ke$ha”s “We R Who We R” knocked the newcomers out of the top spot and the Rihanna”s “What”s My Name” claimed the pole position, but now “G6” has nestled back in the top for its third cumulative week at the top, according to Billboard.

Other moves of merit in the Top 100 of the Billboard 200 include Rihanna”s “Only Girl (In the World),” which goes 4-2, keeping Rihanna from successive No. 1s. The Glee cast”s cover of Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” bows at No. 8, propelled largely by digital sales. In fact, the title sold 214,000 downloads, the highest download week ever for a “Glee” song. The number is enough for “Teenage Dream” to bow at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart.

The Black Eyed Peas miss landing in the top 10, but not by much, as “The Time (Dirty Bit),” the lead single from their forthcoming album, “The Beginning” (which follows their last album, “The E.N.D.”–get it? ), bows at No. 12.

The chart also reflects the impact of last week”s CMA Awards, as Sugarland”s “Stuck Like Glue,” performed by the duo on the ABC telecast, leaps 25-17 on the Hot 100. The Band Perry also sees upward movement for “If I Die Young,” which shifts 24-20.

