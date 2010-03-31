Like LL Cool J, Toby Keith was unaware of his inclusion in Sarah Palin’s show

03.31.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Like LL Cool J, Toby Keith was in promotional ads as one of the guests scheduled to appear on  “Real American Stories,” a Fox News show hosted by Sarah Palin. Unlike LL Cool J, Keith is still slated to be on the program, but his inclusion was news to him. 

We just talked to Toby Keith’s representative. Keith, who says he’s a registered Democrat,  was not told about the usage of a past interview for Palin’s program. “We were never contacted by Fox,” his rep tells Hitfix.”I have no idea what interview it’s taken from.They’re promoting this like it’s a brand new interview. He never sat down with Sarah Palin.”
As HitFix already reported here, LL Cool J questioned the usage of an old Fox interview in the Palin show via Twitter. Fox responded by yanking the LL Cool segment from the show, which airs April 1. Keith’s segment is still in.

