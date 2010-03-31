Like LL Cool J, Toby Keith was unaware of his inclusion in Sarah Palin’s show

Like LL Cool J, Toby Keith was in promotional ads as one of the guests scheduled to appear on “Real American Stories,” a Fox News show hosted by Sarah Palin. Unlike LL Cool J, Keith is still slated to be on the program, but his inclusion was news to him.
We just talked to Toby Keith’s representative. Keith, who says he’s a registered Democrat, was not told about the usage of a past interview for Palin’s program. “We were never contacted by Fox,” his rep tells Hitfix.”I have no idea what interview it’s taken from.They’re promoting this like it’s a brand new interview. He never sat down with Sarah Palin.”
As HitFix already reported here, LL Cool J questioned the usage of an old Fox interview in the Palin show via Twitter. Fox responded by yanking the LL Cool segment from the show, which airs April 1. Keith’s segment is still in.
How slick of the trick moose from alaska and fox. These people are always up to no good, while repackaging it as something new.
Why don’t people rise up against this one trick pony?
So devious, sneaky, and dirty.
I find the entire group of them reprehensible!
So, Palin is hosting a show that features old interviews that other people conducted with famous people? This is bizarre. Oh, nevermind. It’s Fox “News.”
And in a Fox News typically racist move, they not only cut LL’s interview with lightening speed but did so with a juvenile comment about his acting career. Did they cut or tell Toby Keith to enjoy his fledgling music career? Anything and everyone associated with Fox News can go to hell and I hope it will be soon that they are banned from airing their simple-minded and racist rhetoric. Then again, when O’Reilly’s on, it’s good to know where all the rednecks and racist “god-fearing Americans” are.
America is in the toilet. It’s no wonder other countries show such a hatred and total lack of respect towards us! We claim to be “the land of the free and the home of the brave” but we’re being mocked because of our hypocrital oaths. Here we have a total incompetent TV network ran by the czar Rupert Murdoch, who puts his own spin on all things American. He hires all the these racist hate mongerers to lead. The name Fox fits exactly what these idiots try to put over on unintelligent Americans. If this wasn’t sleight of hand? They twist truths, decieve slow witted folks with propaganda bordering on Hitlers fake news reports. Boy, when our forefathers thought of “freedom of speech” they never imagined likes of the KKK, Neo nazis, skinheads, Pee Party and other cowardice organizations would take full advantage of it! I don’t watch fox, TLC or anything Palins connected to! She’s like the second coming of Satan, she’s deceitful and the greatest liar! Wish her and all her followers to straight to hell where they belong or at least Alaska!