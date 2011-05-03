Lil Wayne, Drake headlining Hot 97â€™s annual Summer Jam

Fresh off of a weekend headlining the New Jersey Bamboozle music festival, Lil Wayne has made it apparent he wants back into the state for another go.

The rapper will be joined by his Young Money crew, Birdman, Drake and others for Hot 97″s annual Summer Jam, to be held June 5 again at the Meadowlands Stadium.

Wiz Khalifa, Waka Flocka Flame, Fabolous, Dipset, Rick Ross, Chris Brown and Lloyd Banks are also officially on the marquee, in addition to the promise of “special guests.”

You know who”s part of the Young Money crew that”s not on this list? Nicki Minaj? And you know who has early June open up, despite her opening slot on Britney Spears” tour? And played the fest only a year ago? Nicki Minaj. Just sayin”.

Lil Wayne just finished up a short tour and is preparing his newest “Tha Carter IV” for a June release.