Lil Wayne drops ‘Dedication 4’ mixtape; Nicki Minaj ‘endorses’ Republican Mitt Romney

Over the Labor Day weekend, Lil Wayne finally dropped his latest form of labor, the oft-delayed “Dedication 4” mixtape.
The free download — which you can check out here — is notable for a few reasons. One, it comes after weeks of speculation that Weezy was dropping out of the rap game entirely in pursuit of skateboarding full time. Two, it features 13-year-old rapper Lil Mouse, whose eyebrow-raising rhymes have caused an outcry considering his age. And three, it features Wayne’s Young Money cohort Nicki Minaj endorsing — or “endorsing” — a political party for the very first time.
“I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney / You lazy b*tches is f*cking up the economy,” she raps in her take on Kanye West and Co.’s “Mercy.”
Keep in mind, media watchers, that like Lil Wayne, Minaj is prone to making silly, profane and outright controversial metaphors just to build a zinger. She’s after “bad b*tches” in her latest single “I Am Your Leader,” so she may be just telling every other girl to keep her house in order.
Minaj has yet to report in for duty to Twitter today.
Birdman, J. Cole, Young Jeezy and others also feature in “Dedication 4.” Wayne has announced no other official album drops or plans, beyond the ever-present threat for “Rebirth 2.”
