Lil Wayne drops new EP, ‘I’m Not a Human Being,’ in September

#Lil Wayne
07.12.10 8 years ago

Lil Wayne may be the most prolific prisoner ever.  Although “Carter IV” won”t come out until after his November release, Weezy will precede the album with a new EP, “I”m Not a Human Being.”  Out Sept. 27-Weezy”s birthday-the EP will feature new material and will be available online only.

“We not about to roll out no three month set up,” Lil Wayne”s co-manager/Cash Money CEO Cortez Bryant told Vibe. “I”m not even putting it out in stores. We just gonna put it out virally and maybe package it up for Christmas. Give ’em a hard copy later for fan appreciation.”
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGScarter viim not a human beingLil Wayneweezy

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP