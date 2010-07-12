Lil Wayne drops new EP, ‘I’m Not a Human Being,’ in September

Lil Wayne may be the most prolific prisoner ever. Although “Carter IV” won”t come out until after his November release, Weezy will precede the album with a new EP, “I”m Not a Human Being.” Out Sept. 27-Weezy”s birthday-the EP will feature new material and will be available online only.

“We not about to roll out no three month set up,” Lil Wayne”s co-manager/Cash Money CEO Cortez Bryant told Vibe. “I”m not even putting it out in stores. We just gonna put it out virally and maybe package it up for Christmas. Give ’em a hard copy later for fan appreciation.”

