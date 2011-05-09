Lil Wayne extends tour by 40 dates

Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter IV” may keep getting pushed back, but the rapper is moving fully forward with promoting it, mapping out 40 additional dates on his I Am Music tour.

Now dubbed I Am Still Music, the second leg of the stint runs from July to September, with stops all over the U.S. and Canada. He wraps up on Sept 11 in Woodlands, Texas.

While Rick Ross is staying on for the tour, Tunechi has added Keri Hilson, Far East Movement and Lloyd as support. I Am Music has run for more than two dozen dates.

Tickets go up on May 20.

“Tha Carter IV” is currently on deck for a June 21 release.

Here are the dates for Lil Wayne”s I Am Still Music tour:

7/13 – Hartford, CT @ Comcast Theater

7/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheater

7/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Comcast Center

7/19 – Scranton, PA @ Toyota Pavilion

7/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Performing Arts Center

7/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/23 – Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center

7/24 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake

7/26 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Pavilion

7/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbed Amphitheater

7/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek

7/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Amphitheater

8/2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Cruzan Amphitheater

8/3 – Tampa, FL @ 1-800 ASK GARY Amphitheater

8/5 – Birmingham, AL @ Verizon Wireless Music Center

8/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Aaron’s At Lakewood

8/7 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

8/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ XCEL Center

8/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Amphitheater

8/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion

8/13 – Tinley, IL @ Midwest Amphitheater

8/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

8/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Scotia Bank Place

8/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

8/19 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Amphitheater

8/20 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theater

8/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

8/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center

8/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ashley Furniture Pavilion

8/26 – San Diego, CA @ Cricket Wireless

8/27 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Pavilion

8/30 Denver, CO @ Comfort Dental

8/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Hard Rock Pavilion

9/2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

9/3 – Marysville, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheater

9/7 – Omaha, NE @ Qwest Arena

9/9 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

9/10 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion

9/11 – Woodlands, TX @ Woodlands Amphitheater