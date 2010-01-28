Lil Wayne heading to Grammy Awards before jail

Lil Wayne has scheduled at least one last major appearance before he heads to jail on Feb. 9. The rapper will be joined by Eminem, Drake and Travis Barker for a special performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 31), according to a Tweet from the Grammys.

Weezy’s oft-delayed “Rebirth” is currently due Feb. 2, too, and fans can expect he and Em to try single “Drop the World” from that effort. Wayne helped out on Drake’s “So Far Gone” EP last year, and will likely be on the young singer’s “Thank Me Later” when it’s released later this year. Barker has been known to remix Drake and Lil Wayne songs like “Forever” and “Lollipop.”

These four artists join other slated acts like Beyonce, a Michael Jackson tribute, Taylor Swift and Mary J. Blige with Andrea Boccelli.

Click here to read HitFix music blogger Melinda Newman’s predictions of winners at the 2010 Grammy Awards.