Lil Wayne’s ‘Rebirth’ and Nick Jonas’ solo set lead Feb. 2 new album releases

02.01.10 9 years ago

The release slate for Groundhog”s Day is, quite frankly, nothing for the Puxatawny Phil to come above ground for. Sure, we have a solo release from a Jonas Bros. and Lil Wayne”s long-awaited-and severely disappointing-rock record. But it”s slim pickings out there. We predict six more weeks of winter.

Christina Aguilera, “Keeps Getting Better: A Decade of Hits” (RCA) Originally offered as an exclusive through Target, Aguilera”s greatest hits is now available at all retailers. It will help stem the tide now that her first album of new material in four years has been pushed back from March to April.

Nick Jonas & the Administration, “Who I Am” (Hollywood): The youngest of the JoBros. trio releases his solo record and announces his intention to run for higher office in one fell swoop (we”re not kidding. He”s not even old enough to vote, yet in several interviews has mentioned he wouldn”t mind a life of public service). Surrounded by members of Prince”s NPG, Jonas”s sound here is crunchier and funkier than his music with Joe and Kevin.

Lil Wayne, “Rebirth” (Cash Money/Universal): Well, we certainly waited long enough for it. Lil Wayne”s oft-delayed rock-oriented album comes out and it turns out that there is something he can”t do: kick out the jams. Read our review here.

Nneka, “Concrete Jungle” (Epic): Nigerian hip hop singer/songwriter with something to say about the state of the world releases her first full-length U.S. album after building audiences throughout Europe.

Rob Zombie, “Hellbilly Deluxe 2” (Loud & Proud/Roadrunner): A dozen years after “Hellbilly Deluxe,” Zombie issues its follow up, a blend of psychobilly, metal and rock. More than two years in the making, it”s Zombie”s first for Roadrunner after years on Geffen.

