Surprise: Lil Wayne’s ‘Rebirth’ is delayed…again

We”re beginning to wonder if Lil Wayne”s “Rebirth” is ever going to come out.

“Rebirth,” Lil Wayne”s rock record, which was originally slated to come out last decade (okay, that”s a cheap shot, we admit it) has been delayed for the sixth time or so-although we”re not sure anyone is still counting. Now we”re rooting for it to beat Guns N” Roses” “Chinese Democracy,” which took years to come out.

In December, it was announced that the album wouldn”t make it out by year”s end and would instead by pushed to February. However, Wal-Mart has now switched the release date on its schedule to June, according to www.allhiphop.com . That”s smack dab in the middle of Lil Wayne”s one-year jail sentence for gun possession. He”s slated to start serving his term on Feb. 9. Unless he”s busy shooting videos and doing interviews now, we”re going to go out on a limb and predict that the album will get shuttled again until after he”s released so he can promote it.

UPDATE: Lil Wayne’s publicist tells Lil Wayne’s publicist tells Billboard that the album is still slated for a Feb. 2 release.

