Lil Wayne’s jail sentencing postponed — again — due to court fire

#Lil Wayne
03.02.10 8 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) – A court spokesman says rap star Lil Wayne’s sentencing in a New York City gun case has been postponed because of a courthouse fire.

The rapper had been expected to start a one-year jail term after sentencing Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in October to attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Courts spokesman David Bookstaver said the sentencing was among proceedings canceled due a basement fire at a Lower Manhattan courthouse.

The 27-year-old rapper entered his plea in October. He admitted having a loaded gun on his tour bus in July 2007.
 

Copyright (2009) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGScourt fireLil Waynelil wayne dentistlil wayne firelil wayne grilllil wayne jaillil wayne prisonlil wayne sentence

