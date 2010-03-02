Lil Wayne’s jail sentencing postponed — again — due to court fire

NEW YORK (AP) – A court spokesman says rap star Lil Wayne’s sentencing in a New York City gun case has been postponed because of a courthouse fire.

The rapper had been expected to start a one-year jail term after sentencing Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in October to attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Courts spokesman David Bookstaver said the sentencing was among proceedings canceled due a basement fire at a Lower Manhattan courthouse.

The 27-year-old rapper entered his plea in October. He admitted having a loaded gun on his tour bus in July 2007.



