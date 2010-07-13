Lil Wayne sends another note from jail where life sounds, surprisingly, good

Lil Wayne has written us (and by “us,” I mean his fans), another missive from jail. It”s No. 4 if you”re counting. It would appear that he”s settling into his routine fairly well, has a great attitude, and is getting to sleep later than any prisoner we”ve ever heard of. And his confidence is certainly in tact, although we appreciate the stab at humility that he feels it would be “unfair” to call his new lyrics “perfect.”

Below is the letter in its entirety, taken from his website.

Hello world… I”m good. Counting the days and still smiling. Most of those smiles come from hearing my kids” voices over the phone. The others come from reading fan mail. Let me just say that I have the best fans in the world! The devotion, dedication, support, love, and most of all, prayers are simply the best. I never imagined that I could have such an impact on people”s lives. Because of this, I vow to be a bit more careful of what I say.

So I”ve been writing and let me be the first to tell you that the lyrics that I”m writing are… well there”s no word that I can think of that properly defines them. Amazing would be too typical and perfect would be unfair. I listen to the radio sometimes, emphasis on sometimes, and I hear the new music. I like some. I applaud my Young Money family for what they”re doing. As I”m not surprised. This is what we”re supposed to do. Congrats to Drake and Nicki for all their recent success. Those 2 are going to have me retiring early. I love my team. Much love to Tez and Mack. I know that people are inquisitive of what I do all day, so here goes. I wake up around 11AM. Have some coffee. Call my kids, and my wonderful mother. I then shower up. Read fan mail. Have lunch. Back on the phone. Read a book or write some thoughts down. Have dinner. Phone. Pushups. Then I listen to ESPN on the radio. Read the bible, then sleep. That”s my day.

I”ll end this letter, but never my love. I”m gone. Oh, and how ’bout dem Lakers!?!

P.S. I thank my fans for appreciating me the way you do.

Tunechi.