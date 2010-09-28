Lil Wayne takes off the handcuffs to promote ‘Def Jam Rapstar’ video game

Lil Wayne is obviously excited about getting out of jail, but he’s not the only one. Aside from promoting music videos from the clink, calling Drake from Rikers on his birthday and digitally releasing an EP-no-wait-that’s-a-full-length, Weezy has been hyping the forthcoming “Def Jam Rapstar” video game, out Oct. 5.

Ads have started appearing with the tattooed non-human sporting unclasped handcuffs. “I am the beast. Feed me rappers or feed me beats,” the text demands. (Interestingly, those are lyrics culled from his guest spot on “We Takin’ Over,” by DJ Khaled, not Wayne.)

The spot comes after a brief announcement from the “Rapstar” camp yesterday. “Yes, the rumors are true. In celebration of our video game release and Lil’ Wayne’s album I Am Not A Human Being dropping October 12, we’ve decided to team up and make it a big deal. We’ve got even more information coming in a little bit so keep your eyes and ears open.”

Interestingly, “I Am Not a Human” has already dropped, as of today, at digital and — as you can imagine — physical retailers were none-too-pleased about it. It meant that stores like iTunes had first dibs on hugely anticipated tracks, with featured guest spots from Drake and Nicki Minaj. The album will likely sell a ton more when it hits physical shelves on Oct. 12, but not without having hurt those feelings.

That’s why the ambiguous announcement from “Rapstar” may actually be important — and become a bridge between brick-and-mortar and the hottest MC this side of Kanye West. Several stores like K-Mart, Gamestop and Walmart lay claim to exclusive tracks when fans pre-order the game. Best Buy is suspiciously not on that list.

Tunechi will strike out from his New York imprisonment on Nov. 5, which at one point everyone had hoped would mark a release date for “Tha Carter IV.” According to Spin, however, hopes for the next “Carter” should be bridled until next year.

So “Human Being” is the major release that the Young Money camp’s got for this music sales season, creeping toward Christmas, which is likely why its status as a one-off EP was revamped into a full-fledged studio set. It all seemed like it was cobbled together on the fly, which is why any deal with “Rapstar” may give the music title the extra sales umph it needs to keep everyone happy.

Free Weezy, indeed.

As previously reported, “Def Jam Rapstar” marks Def Jam Enterprises’ first foray into branded video game content and will be available for Xbox 360, Wii and PlayStation 3.

Check out the complete “Rapstar” tracklist here.

The latest teaser commercial for the game below, featuring a lil Lil Wayne, and it looks pretty awesome.