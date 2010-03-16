Lilith 2010 announces initial dates for returning female-fronted festival

After weeks of teasing us with artist announcements and tour cities, Lilith 2010 is finally throwing out some real red meat with eight initial dates.

The opening date for the resurgent tour has yet to be announced, but we know that an early stop (though not the first stop, according to our sources), will be July 2 at The Amphitheater at Clark County in Portland, Ore. Tickets for that date and seven others go on sale this Saturday, March 27 via Lilithfair.com and LiveNation.com.

Additionally, the Lilith folks have revealed that there will be 11 artists on each date out of the revolving template of more than 80 acts. And only tour creator Sarah McLachlan will play every show.

Here are first announced stops for the 36-city tour. Below the dates is the growing list of participating acts.

Fri, Jul 2 Portland, OR The Amphitheatre at Clark County

Sat, Jul 3 Seattle, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sat, Jul 17 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Tues, July 20 Indianapolis, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center

Sat, Jul 24 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

**Tues, July 27 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Sun, Aug 8 Atlanta, GA Aaron”s Amphitheatre

Tues, Aug 10 W. Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

A Fine Frenzy, Anjulie, Ann Atomic, Anya Marina, Ash Koley, The Bangles, Beth Orton, Brandi Carlile, Butterfly Boucher, Cat Power, Ceci Bastida, Chairlift, Chantal Kreviazuk, Colbie Caillat, Corinne Bailey Rae, Court Yard Hounds, Donna Delory, Elizaveta, Emmylou Harris, Erin McCarley, Erykah Badu, Frazey Ford, The Go-Go”s, Gossip, Grace Potter and The Nocturnals, Heart, Ima, Indigo Girls, Ingrid Michaelson, Janelle Monae, Jennifer Knapp, Jesca Hoop, Jill Hennessy, Jill Scott, Julia Othmer, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kate Nash Katzenjammer, Kelly Clarkson, Ke$ha, La Roux, Lights, Lissie, Loretta Lynn, Lucy Schwartz, Marina & The Diamonds, Martina McBride, Mary J. Blige, Meaghan Smith, Melissa McClelland, Metric, Miranda Lambert, Miranda Lee Richards, Missy Higgins, Nikki Jean, Nneka, Norah Jones, Priscilla Renea, The Rescues, Rosie Thomas, Sara Bareilles, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Ryder, Sheryl Crow, Sia, Sugarland, Susan Justice, Suzanne Vega, Tara MacLean, Tegan and Sara, Toby Lightman, Vedera, Vita Chambers, The Submarines, The Weepies, Ximena Sarinana, Zee Avi.

