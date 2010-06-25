Lilith cancels some dates on eve of tour’s kick-off

The summer touring season just got even worse. After admitting to weak sales in some markets, it looks like the reincarnated Lilith tour is now beginning to cancel some dates.

Although Lilith representatives have yet to confirm the cancellations, Toronto”s Globe and Mail newspaper is reporting cancellations due to poor ticket sales.

Additionally, Norah Jones” manager told the newspaper that the dates the singer was slated to appear on, Aug. 10-16 in Florida, Alabama and Texas, had been canceled, although they still remain on the Lilith website and Lilith co-founder Terry McBride would not confirm the cancellations to the newspaper, but did not deny that they could happen. Dates in Phoenix and Nashville had previously been pulled; the Arizona show was yanked in protest to Arizona”s new immigration policy. A number of shows in Canada were downsized to smaller venues.

In its first run since 1999, Lilith kicks off Sunday night in Calgary, Alberta. Co-founder Sarah McLachlan will play all dates. Other artists on the slate include Sheryl Crow, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Emmylou Harris, Courtyard Hounds, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, the Gossip and many more. See the line-up at http://www.lilithfair.com