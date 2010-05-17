Lilith Fair artist compilation features Ke$ha, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson

05.17.10 8 years ago

Just prior to the June 27 kick-off of Lilith Fair, organizers and Arista will be releasing a 16-track compilation of artists from the tour.

“Lilith 2010 Tour Compilation,” out June 15, features songs big and small, from Ke$ha’s mega-hit “Tik Tok” to tracks from Nneka, Corinne Bailey Rae.

Tickets are still all on sale for almost all dates, with some venues in cities to be announced.

Here is the tracklist for “Lilith 2010 Tour Compilation”:

1. Sarah McLachlan – One Dream
2. Court Yard Hounds – The Coast
3. Colbie Caillat – Fallin’ For You
4. Kelly Clarkson – Already Gone
5. Ke$ha- TiK ToK
6. Rihanna – Russian Roulette
7. Ash Koley – Brighter at Night
8. Tegan and Sara – Hell
9. Sara Bareilles – Love Song
10. Brandi Carlile – Dreams
11. Kate Miller-Heidke – Caught in the Crowd
12. Chantal Kreviazuk – Wonderful
13. The Weepies – I Was Made for Sunny Days
14. Nneka – The Uncomfortable Truth
15. Corinne Bailey Rae – The Blackest Lily
16. Norah Jones – Chasing Pirates
 

