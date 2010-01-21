Lilith Tour adds Loretta Lynn, the Gossip, Heart and Norah Jones

Loretta Lynn, Heart, Norah Jones, Cat Power, Sia and the Gossip have all been added to the 2010 Lilith Tour.

The most exciting addition is, of course, Lynn, the pioneering country singer to whom all the ladies on the bill owe a debt of gratitude for helping pave the way for female artists.

“I’m happy they wanted me on this Lilith tour,” said Lynn in a statement. “I have never done shows just with other girl singers before. When I first started out, they said girl singers couldn’t sell records or concert tickets. We’ve come a long way since then and we’re gonna have a big time out there!”

No word yet on how many dates Lynn-or any of the new additions– will do. In fact, we”re still waiting for dates for the tour. But in the meantime, Lilith has dropped the word “fair” from its title and added 15 more cities to the originally announced slate of stops: Edmonton, San Diego, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Hartford, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Houston and Austin.

Full list of artists announced so far:

A Fine Frenzy, Ann Atomic, Ash Koley, Beth Orton, Brandi Carlile, Butterfly Boucher, Cat Power, Ceci Bastida, Chairlift, Chantal Kreviazuk, Colbie Caillat, Corinne Bailey Rae, Donna Delory, Elizaveta, Emmylou Harris, Erin McCarley, Erykah Badu, Frazey Ford, Gossip, Grace Potter and The Nocturnals, Heart, Ima, Indigo Girls, Ingrid Michaelson, Janelle Monae, Jennifer Knapp, Jill Hennessy, Jill Scott, Julia Othmer, Kate Nash Katzenjammer, Ke$ha, La Roux, Lights, Lissie, Loretta Lynn, Marina & The Diamonds, Mary J. Blige, Meaghan Smith, Melissa McClelland, Metric, Miranda Lambert, Missy Higgins, Nneka, Norah Jones, Priscilla Renea, Rosie Thomas, Sara Bareilles, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Ryder, Sheryl Crow, Sia, Sugarland, Susan Justice, Tara MacLean, Tegan and Sara, Toby Lightman, Vedera, Vita Chambers, The Submarines, The Weepies, Ximena Sarinana, Zee Avi

